Who do you say that He is?

This year during Lent I’m looking at verses that take us along with Peter as he journeys with Jesus. What makes Peter so interesting to me is that he is so far from perfect. He shows almost divine insight at one moment and then seems totally clueless the next. One of Peter’s shining moments is in Matthew 16:1-20 when Jesus asks his disciples, “Who do they say that I am?‘ And the answer is, that the people aren’t sure exactly who he is.
His disciples tell him that some people think he is John the Baptist. At the time Jesus first appeared in public, John already had a huge following, and many felt that he was the long awaited messiah. After John’s death, some thought that Jesus was John somehow returned from the grave. They believed so strongly in John that they were unwilling to transfer that faith to Jesus and accept that they had been wrong about John being the messiah, so they rationalized hanging onto that belief by saying that Jesus actually was in some way John.
The reason people thought that Jesus was the prophet Elijah was the belief that before the messiah could arrive to restore Israel to its former glory, Elijah first had to appear. The miracles that Jesus performed reminded people of the ones that Elijah had done, so it was an easy leap for them to conclude that Jesus must be Elijah reborn. Because of their belief in what they interpreted the scriptures to mean, they couldn’t accept that Jesus himself was the messiah, because this promise of Elijah’s return hadn’t been fulfilled yet. They placed their faith in their own interpretation above the truth that was right there for them to see.
Finally, his disciples tell Jesus that some say he is Jeremiah or one of the prophets. But although these people probably felt they were honoring Jesus by saying this, they were really rationalizing their own refusal to recognize that He was the messiah. He was a good man, obviously a man of God, with an important message for Israel, but it was too much of a stretch for them to believe that he was actually the one that they had been waiting for.
After asking who the people said that he was, Jesus asks his disciples “But who do you say that I am?‘ Of course, it was Peter who answered, proclaiming that Jesus is the Christ, the son of the living God.
Today, there are still people who are confused as to who Jesus is, who try to come up with their own explanations for him rather than accept the truth that is there for everyone to see.
There are those who, despite what Jesus himself said, use him to excuse their own intolerance and prejudice. They have formed an opinion of him that they refuse to set aside, they try to use him, rather than letting him use them.
Some people are obsessed with signs that they say show that Jesus is coming again. They devote themselves to awaiting this future to the extent that they miss the opportunities to serve him in the present. But Jesus doesn’t want us to outwait the problems of today, he wants us to work now to make things better.
And there are those who see Jesus and his teachings as just a kind of a general set of guidelines. He offers a lot of good advice, but they don’t feel that they need to go out of their way to follow it if it doesn’t agree with their own plans and desires. But Jesus doesn’t simply offer us suggestions, he flat out tells us what he expects of those who call themselves his followers.
As we observe our Lenten preparations, a good place to start is by asking ourselves the question that Peter answered. Who do we say that he is? And notice that he doesn’t ask who we think that he is, what are our private thoughts and opinions that we keep to ourselves without sharing them with others. He wants to know who we say that he is, what do we proclaim, full of faith and belief when we share his message with others. Do we declare his glory as our risen Lord and Savior, or do we sidestep the question because we don’t want to give offense, or be seen as some kind of a religious fanatic? Just as important as being willing to say who Jesus is to us, is being willing to say to people who Jesus can be to them. Who will you tell them that He is?
