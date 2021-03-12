Who's in charge?

As we go through Lent we are looking at Peter’s journey at Jesus’ side. In Matthew, Chapter 16, verses 21 to 23, Jesus tells the disciples that he will suffer, die, and be raised from the dead three days later. Peter rebukes Jesus, saying, “God forbid it, Lord! This must never happen to you.‘ Jesus' response is to tell Peter, “Get behind me, Satan! You are a stumbling block to me; for you are setting your mind not on divine things but on human things.‘
In the verse we looked at last week, Peter has an insight inspired by the holy spirit and declares that Jesus is the Christ, the Messiah, the Son of the living God. For that, he is praised by Jesus and told that he will be the rock, the foundation upon which the church will be built.
But in today’s verse, which takes place just a short time later, Peter goes from being praised for his insight, to being called Satan for a lack of understanding so great that it is actually a threat to the plan for man’s redemption, he has become an obstacle in the path that Jesus must follow.
So what happened here, how did Peter go from one extreme to the other? One popular explanation is that Peter was being influenced by the devil, that Jesus wasn’t calling Peter Satan, but was talking to Satan who was inside of Peter. Or perhaps the praise that Jesus gave him went to his head and felt he could offer correction to the divine plan.
But I think that the true explanation is the saddest one of all of them. I think that Peter was genuinely trying to offer comfort and encouragement to Jesus. Previously his mind was set on things of the spirit, but now it was set on things of the flesh. The spirit had told him that Jesus was the messiah, but the flesh was telling him that he didn’t want his friend to suffer and die.
At the heart of the problem is that Peter isn’t willing to accept the price that had to be paid in order for Jesus to save us. He thought that he knew better, that there had to be another way. He thought that because of the pain, there had to be something wrong with the plan. He forgot who was in charge.
As we proceed through Lent, this is a good time for us to remind ourselves who is in charge. We know that God has a plan for every one of us, and it’s easy to go along with that plan when things are going well, but when we encounter trouble, when we are in pain, then we begin to wonder if there is something wrong with the plan. We don’t see the reason for things, so we begin to doubt that there is a reason. We are tempted to stop living in the spirit and to just live in the flesh, to live as if we are in charge.
And although it is painful to us, we need to spend time contemplating the pain and suffering of the one who saved us. That it is because of his pain and suffering that our own pain on this world is only a temporary thing, that by His sacrifice we will one day be freed of all our suffering and know eternal joy in the heavenly kingdom that he has prepared for us. And in our reflection, we need to recognize that it is because of us, because of our sin, that His suffering was necessary.
Now, after all this, I do want to also leave you with a very joyful thought to also consider. Something wonderful happens in today’s gospel, something that isn’t mentioned but that we know had to of happened. Despite what can only be called Peter’s betrayal, despite the anger and disappointment that he caused Jesus, Jesus forgave him. He didn’t kick Peter out, he doesn’t take back the responsibilities he placed upon him. The next time we see Peter he is one of the disciples that accompany Jesus to the mountaintop where they see him in all his heavenly glory. Jesus doesn’t hold a grudge, when someone is forgiven, they are forgiven completely. And for all our sins, for all the pain we caused Jesus because of them, he has forgiven us for them. And because of that forgiveness we are granted because he loves us, we too will someday see him in all his glory.
