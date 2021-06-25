Why is this happening?

On February 15, 1947, an aircraft bound for Quito, Ecuador, crashed in the mountains not far from Bogota. None of the passengers in the DC-4 survived, dying instantly on impact. One of the victims was a young man from New York. Glenn Chambers was launching his missionary career, but his lifelong dream was instantly aborted in the crash. What is strange is earlier that day, shortly before leaving the airport in Miami, Glenn mailed a note to his mother on a piece of paper he found on the floor of the terminal. Scribbled on a piece of advertisement was a short note with the single word WHY? Between the mailing and delivery of the note, his DC-4 crashed. When the letter arrived, Glenn’s mother opened it only to find herself staring at the haunting question — WHY?
Of all the questions we ask, this question is the most searching, the most tormenting, and the most difficult to answer. This question falls from the lips of the mother who delivers a stillborn child; it’s asked by the parent who hears the dreaded diagnosis is leukemia; it’s the question the worker demands an answer to when he learns his job has been eliminated; it’s the question people ask when they find out they have cancer; it’s the question loved ones want an answer to when they learn that someone they love has taken their life.
Why? Why me? Why now? Why this? Human words of wisdom may provide some comfort, but no one can fully prepare for those moments when our world is suddenly and violently rocked. In times like this, we cannot help but wonder why? Because the situation seems so hasty, so cruel, so unnecessary, so wrong.
When the telephone rang in the morning on April 28, 1988, the message caught me completely off guard. The woman’s trembling voice on the other end of the line called to tell me the news of a fatal car accident. Apparently, my father-in-law had pulled in front of an oncoming car, which slammed forcefully into the passenger’s side where my mother-in-law was riding. Hearing of the loss and dealing with the endless residue of life without her has been painfully hard. How this could happen was and is beyond comprehension. How could God allow someone so precious to my wife and me to die in the prime of her life? Though the accident happened 33 years ago, I have yet to get an answer to my question ‘Why?’
He was a faithful husband and a loving father. For 40 years, he walked with the Lord. As a pastor, he cared for his flock and faithfully delivered God’s Word. When he suffered a fatal stroke on September 19, 1995, his unexpected death was difficult to swallow. I couldn’t understand why God would take my father to heaven so soon, and decades later, I still don’t know ‘why?’ When something dreadful happens or when something painful takes place, we search for answers to the questions that are pressing on our mind, but if you’re looking for a suitable answer to the question why, you may never find it. Only God knows why things occur.
The Bible provides the story of a man named Job, whose world was unexpectedly and unexplainably ripped apart. In Job 3:20, the wounded man wondered, “Why is light given to those in misery, and life to the bitter of soul?‘ Later, in Job 7:20, he couldn’t help but ask God, “Why have you made me your target? Have I become a burden to you?‘ Job’s questions came from the depths of a tormented soul. Truth is, if God told us why some things happen, we may not like the answer. But since God is good all the time, you can know that He has your best interest in mind and works all things together for our overall good.
Life is full of questions. Some we can answer and some we cannot. In the case of my mother-in-law’s fatal automobile accident, we can answer when the accident happened; where it happened; how it happened; who was involved in the accident; and what happened. But when it comes to why it happened, we have never found a suitable answer.
One thing I‘ve learned. Since I can rarely answer the question ‘why?’, I choose to ask a different question instead. Whenever something troubling occurs I choose to ask, ‘what?’ What can I learn from this? What can I do to improve my life? What can I do to help me grow? Stop asking the question ‘why?’ and start asking the question ‘what?’ The ‘what’ question better prepares us for the things we will face in the future.
Life is a never-ending classroom. There are lessons to learn every day. But, if we get stuck in the past, we may lose sight of the blessings God has for today. Learn from your past but live in the present. If you do, God can make your future as bright as a noonday sky.
