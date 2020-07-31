"Out of the mouth of babies and infants, you have established strength because of your foes, to still the enemy and the avenger." (Psalms 8:2 ESV)
A young couple who I am friends with has a six-year-old boy named Wilson. Wilson is homeschooled by his mother. He's an exceptionally bright young boy. One might say he's intellectually talented. I've observed him reading and grasping challenging words found in books and materials that would test the acuity of many grown-ups. If he doesn't know how to pronounce a term or understand its meaning, he's quick to ask mom or dad for assistance. Once informed, he remembers. Wilson has a great attitude, enjoys interacting with others, and is the best LEGO contractor I'm aware of.
His parents decided to continue Wilson's schooling during these recent summer months in an abbreviated fashion. It is my understanding that each weekday he spends about forty-five minutes or so reading, doing math assignments, working on science projects, producing imaginative art products, or a combination of activities. His mother endeavors to make the time an enjoyable and exciting learning experience. The remainder of his day is free time for play.
I was told by his mother that during a recent school session Wilson soberly questioned her as to why he was attending school during the summer while his cousins and friends were not. He noted that they get to play all day. Gently and meaningfully she explained that learning new things was a critical part of growing up and that it would help develop his ability to achieve great things when he was older, like his father. She told him learning should be a continuing, life long, fun experience. She conveyed to me that while she wasn't certain he fully understood the explanation, Wilson seemed satisfied as he told her okay, sounds like a plan, let's get to work.
The mother's explanation and reasoning to Wilson about the importance of learning brought to bear the many times my church pastors have reinforced the value of the daily study of God's Word, the Holy Bible. As they often note, the reading and study of His Word sustains and strengthens our connection with God. The study and application of His Word help us to grow our faith and trust as believers in Him. It reminds us and reinforces the promises He has guaranteed us while we live on this earth and the future life to come.
The ongoing reading and study of His Word is a critical component of the Christian life for as two Timothy 3:16-17 (ESV) tells us; "All Scripture is breathed out by God and profitable for teaching, for reproof, for correction, and for training in righteousness, that the man of God may be complete, equipped for every good work.‘ Unfortunately, the excuses for avoiding the study of His Word are many. Factors such as time constraints, difficulty in understanding parts of the Bible, wanting to avoid conflict between the Word and one's lifestyle, the rationale that Sunday worship services are sufficient, and others are commonly expressed as justification for limiting or avoiding time with God's Word. I uneasily admit that I have periodically used various rationalizations as shields to validate narrow time and focus on His Word.
God's Word is life's instruction manual. Unlike training guidebooks fashioned by man, God's Word is infallible. His Word is perfect, foolproof, and totally reliable. God's Word is all-inclusive. It is complete and needs no changes, modifications, or periodic updates. God's Word is totally trustworthy. It is our pure and divine authority. God's Word was planned to address and meet all our needs and can be fully trusted to accomplish all that it promises. His Word was written for each of us and not a select few. The Biblical prophet Paul tells us in Romans 15:4 (ESV); For whatever was written in former days was written for our instruction, that through endurance and through the encouragement of the Scriptures we might have hope.
As I complete my July series of articles I desire that each of you will take time to explore God's Word and do so on a regular basis. I believe your life will be markedly enriched and filled with the hope that only God can provide.
P.S. I told Wilson I was going to mention him in the article. He thought that was neat, wants a copy, and says hello to all.
