Youth Ministry during COVID—19

COVID-19 has affected youth ministry just like it has touched every other aspect of life. In July 2019, I was finalizing plans for a youth ministry trip to the Ark Encounter in Kentucky for early May 2020. I had the charter bus reserved, the overnight stay on the Ark reserved, hotel rooms booked, calculated food costs, a Sunday morning service set up, and planned an afternoon at the Toledo Zoo/Aquarium. I calculated the cost of the trip and then began fundraising. Little did I know that the trip that included fifty-five people would need to be postponed to a further date due to a pandemic outbreak.
Youth Ministry thrives on relationships. Youth ministry is spent building relationships with students starting in sixth grade that last into adulthood. Youth leaders help students during their teenage years. A youth leader’s goal is to come alongside parents and build relationships with the students’ parents, siblings and friends. A youth leader’s purpose is to introduce students to Jesus Christ and to help students build a personal relationship with Jesus that will continue to grow throughout life with purpose. They seek to help students understand the importance of the Bible and to help students understand how to hear God’s voice through Scripture reading, personal prayer time, and community service. Youth leaders strive to instill into students the value of human life, that all humans are made in the image of God and are valued by their Creator regardless of any differences.
Many youth ministries have moved to an online platform using formats like Zoom, Google Hangouts, live videos on social media or video recordings on YouTube. The landscape of youth ministry has changed dramatically. With these online platforms, youth leaders and students are still able to connect. Youth leaders are still able to make positive impacts on their student's lives. I can’t imagine what things would have looked like if this pandemic would have hit ten to twenty years ago before all the resources that are available today with technology and the internet. Students are used to doing a lot with technology and they have adapted well. I think youth leaders have also adapted well, knowing that this current situation is not forever. A struggle I have had is connecting with students that have little or no internet at home, such as those students that live in rural areas around Cadillac. In those cases, phone calls and text messages are still used to connect with them so students do not feel completely isolated.
I have been in youth ministry for nine-plus years, and have seniors in youth ministry that have been with me all the way from sixth grade until now. My heart goes out to the disappointments that they are facing having the last several months of their senior years canceled. Two of my senior students were on a foreign mission trip the week before school was suspended and did not even have the last Friday to see their friends one more time at school. Please pray for all of our students, especially our seniors. Remember relationships are what make the difference.
Romans 8:28 says, “And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love Him, who have been called according to His purpose.‘ In this time of unknowns, youth leaders are called to help their students remember that God is sovereign and that God will use this time to bring people to Him!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.