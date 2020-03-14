News during the past few days was full of cancellations and closings, but many local churches will continue to hold worship during the COVID-19 pandemic, albeit with a few modifications.
St. Ann Catholic Church in Cadillac will continue holding its scheduled masses, but there will be a few restrictions, according to Rev. Michael Janowski. He said church officials and parishioners will refrain from shaking hands and greetings with physical contact.
Janowski said during the sacrament of Communion only alter bread will be given to parishioners and not sacramental wine. Finally, hand washing and sanitizer will be used leading up to the point of communion.
Besides those things, Janowski said the church is waiting for further direction to be given by the Diocese of Gaylord. While other dioceses like in Seattle have suspended masses, that currently is not something St. Ann is thinking about.
He also said if a parishioner is sick they should stay home or if they are nervous about attending due to COVID-19. They can always watch the mass from the Diocese of Gaylord on television, Jankowski said.
"We have taken proactive steps and are just being really careful," Jankowski said.
The Cadillac News also reached out to First Baptist Church of Cadillac as well as Resurrection Life Church in Cadillac, but they did not immediately return calls. However, on the Facebook page for First Baptist Church it stated, "The FBC Elders will be meeting at 6 p.m. tonight (3/13) to make plans concerning ministry in the days and weeks to come."
The United Methodist Church of Cadillac via its Facebook page announced it would hold its church service as normal at 10 a.m. Sunday.
While churches appear to be looking to continue to hold services, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order on Friday to cancel all events over 250 people and all assemblages in shared spaces over 250 people beginning at 5 p.m. on Friday. It is the same order that closes all K-12 school buildings to students.
Under this executive order, all events and shared-space assemblages of more than 250 people are temporarily prohibited in the state. Certain assemblages are exempt from this prohibition, such as those for the purpose of industrial or manufacturing work, mass transit, or the purchase of groceries or consumer goods.
Whitmer's Press Secretary Tiffany Brown said via email Friday afternoon churches are not exempt, but staggered services can help keep numbers under the 250 person threshold.
"It applies to all locations not listed as exemptions in the release. Under this executive order, all events and shared-space assemblages of more than 250 people are temporarily prohibited in the state. Certain assemblages are exempt from this prohibition, such as those for the purpose of: industrial or manufacturing work, mass transit, or the purchase of groceries or consumer goods," Brown said via email.
