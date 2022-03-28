Cicchelli Second Chance Rescue and Exotics planning facility expansion

LAKE CITY — As part of the process of expanding their animal sanctuary in Missaukee County, Ryan and April Cicchelli recently made a number of facility upgrades.
Currently, Cicchelli’s Second Chance Rescue and Exotics is home to more than 70 animals, including an Asiatic water buffalo, cynomolgus monkey, mountain coati, olive baboon, red kangaroo, ring-tailed lemur, and zebra, to name a few.
The expansion includes plans to build an enclosure to display a cougar.
In January, officials from the United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service visited the sanctuary to conduct a “re-license inspection.”
This inspection was done in reference to their planned expansion, not as a recertification of their existing “Class C” license to house and display exotic animals, which doesn’t need to be renewed until 2023.
The results of this inspection, which identified several areas of operational improvement, have been the subject of a number of rumors circulating on social media.
One of the rumors is that the Cicchellis attempted to hide their cougar cub from inspectors. The inspection report does indicate that “the applicant interfered with the inspection by repeatedly providing false information to APHIS inspectors” regarding the cougar, but Cicchelli said this was a simple misunderstanding on their part, as they were under the impression that only the Michigan Department of Natural Resources had to be made aware of the cougar (in addition to another animal — a North American river otter) at this point in the process.
While Cicchelli admits they did initially contest the USDA inspectors’ request to ascertain their ownership of the cougar, once they were educated on the proper rules and procedures, they complied with the inspection and intend to be fully transparent moving forward.
Other issues identified in the report stem from that initial misunderstanding, Cicchelli said, including the juvenile cougar being kept in their home while its enclosure was still under construction.
The USDA report also directs the Cicchellis to make adjustments to improve animal living conditions in several of the enclosures by the beginning of February. Cicchelli said all these improvements have been made since the inspection — many of them done that very day.
Cicchelli said the inspection was a routine matter and not the result of any sort of complaint regarding the operation. The Cadillac News reached out to the USDA to get further clarification on the inspection process. A representative indicated that they don’t keep track of inspections in terms of them being “out of the ordinary” or not, and directed those interested in the particulars of an inspection to consult the organization’s Animal Welfare Inspection Guide, available at https://www.aphis.usda.gov/animal_welfare/downloads/Animal-Care-Inspection-Guide.pdf.
“This wasn’t a surprise inspection, this wasn’t a complaint inspection, this was one we requested to happen to continue to grow,” April Cicchelli wrote on Facebook in response to the rumors that have been circulating. “At that time we had some minor things we had to change, fix or update. Considering this was our very first winter inspection and first new building inspection, that’s to be expected. Everything was up to standards within that week … Our animals are happy, healthy, and cared for.”
Ryan Cicchelli said they’ll be working with inspectors to continue the process of obtaining the license. Assuming this happens, he said they’d like to have their cougar out for the public to see this summer.
