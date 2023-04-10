CADILLAC — With more than enough money in reserves to sustain the city for months in the event of a fiscal emergency, officials are proposing to get a lot of work done in 2023-2024.
The proposed fiscal year budget includes $22,236,800 in revenues and $24,842,700 in expenditures. While spending that much in the red might seem alarming, Cadillac Director of Finance Owen Roberts said the $2,605,900 deficit is not an indication the city is spending more than it’s bringing in. Rather, Roberts said it’s planned use of excess reserve funds on hand to pay for one-time infrastructure and capital improvement projects — something the city is in a position to do given its healthy fund balance.
Revenues projected to be collected by the city include around $5.1 million in taxes, $202,000 in license and permit fees, $4.3 million in intergovernmental payments, $6.5 million in charges for services, $9,000 in fines and forfeits, $194,000 from miscellaneous sources, $1.5 million from other financing sources, $2.7 million from local funds, $970,000 from rental payments, $3,000 from principal payments, $8,000 from loan interest income, and $522,000 from interest income.
As far as expenditures go, the budget proposes spending around $2 million on general government expenses, $4.2 million on public safety, $1.2 million on public works, $438,000 on culture and recreation projects, $346,000 on economic development, $99,000 on intergovernmental expenses, $1.3 million on other financing uses, $11.2 million on operating expenses, $240,000 on capital outlay, $2.7 million on construction costs, $450,000 on principal payments, and $388,000 on interest payments.
Roberts said the city’s budget is looking good for next year in part because of taxable value, which is expected to increase the amount the city generates from $4.3 million last year to an estimated $4.5 million this year.
This will be the fifth consecutive year of taxable value growth, and partly due to rising inflation, no Headlee rollback is anticipated this year. A Headlee rollback automatically kicks in when taxable value exceeds the rate of inflation, lowering the amount that municipalities can collect from taxpayers.
Another factor contributing to the city’s strong financial position is growth in Act 51 funding. These revenues come from the state and are derived from gas taxes and vehicle registration fees. They have experienced solid growth in recent years, primarily due to legislative increases in the underlying fees. Cadillac is expected to receive $1,560,000 from Act 51 this year.
The proposed budget includes $256,300 in spending (above revenues generated) out of the general fund, $861,200 out of the major street fund, $921,900 out of the local street fund, $517,800 out of the capital projects fund, and $48,700 out of other reserves.
Roberts said unlike ongoing expenses that are completely covered by revenues coming in, the money taken from reserves is being used for one-time projects and purchases. If the situation were reversed, and money was being taken out of reserves to cover ongoing expenses, Roberts said that would be an indication of an unstable financial position.
Capital expenditures from the general fund break down like this: $35,000 for sidewalk repairs outside the municipal complex; $110,000 in repairs to the fire department approach; $165,000 in purchases for the police department; $35,000 in purchases to the fire department; and $95,500 for parks and recreation projects.
Roberts said using reserves from the general fund is only acceptable when there is enough fund balance left over to cover 17% of general fund expenditures, per city policy. This policy is intended to create a safety net that prevents the city from having to borrow money to cover operational costs during times of lower revenue collections. Even with the spending proposed out of the general fund, there would still be enough left to equal 41% of general fund expenditures — more than twice the required amount.
Capital spending from other funds breaks down this way: $1.91 million from major and local street funds for street repairs; $673,000 from the water and sewer fund for equipment purchases and infrastructure work; $155,000 from the stores and garage fund for a leaf vacuum trailer and oil separator/drain, and $70,000 from the information technology fund for computer replacement and wireless infrastructure.
With finances looking good right now, city officials have begun discussing the idea of bringing in additional staff to help with certain departments, including community development, which currently is only staffed by director John Wallace.
While the proposed budget paints a mostly optimistic picture of the next year, there was a bit of bad news, as well.
Preliminary results of a water and sewer rate study indicate that in order to keep up with future maintenance and equipment replacement, rates would have to be increased every year for the next 10 years. The study found that water rates would have to be increased by 7-8% a year, and sewer by 4% a year.
The increase proposed for both water and sewer rates during the next fiscal year, which starts in July, is 5%.
During a recent Cadillac City Council work session, city manager Marcus Peccia said they had hoped future rate adjustments recommended in the study would be a little less and added that there might be a way to soften the blow to water and sewer customers, including by using funds from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
“Any funds we can get outside user charges will make a positive difference on rates,” Roberts said.
To view the proposed budget in its entirety, go to https://www.cadillac-mi.net/ArchiveCenter/ViewFile/Item/2496
A public hearing for the proposed budget, along with the proposed Capital Improvement Program for the upcoming fiscal year, have been scheduled for April 17 at 6 p.m.
