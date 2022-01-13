CADILLAC — A lawsuit alleging excessive force by two Cadillac police officers against a teenager has been resolved.
According to settlement documents finalized on Oct. 23, 2021 and obtained by the Cadillac News through a Freedom of Information Act request, the “city of Cadillac, Patrolman Zachery Hicks, and Sgt. Nick Bertram agree to pay to Donald W. Cubitt and Donald B. Cubitt a sum of ($82,500) ... after this agreement and a stipulated order of dismissal with prejudice have been signed.”
The settlement also includes a section acknowledging that “the released parties do not admit any fault, proximate cause or damages in the occurrence or any aspect of the pending claim.”
Following a closed session discussion in October, the Cadillac City Council agreed to settle the lawsuit, which was brought by the father of a teen who was injured in 2020 in an incident involving Cadillac police officers.
In the March 30 incident caught on body camera, police apparently tackled a teen who did not stop when officers ordered him to (the teen appeared to be wearing in-ear headphones). The tackle appeared to injure the teen, who began screaming after he hit the ground.
In a subsequent news conference, Donald Cubitt, the boy’s father, told reporters he wanted the officers involved held accountable. The family filed suit in the United States District Court for the Western District of Michigan.
The lawsuit alleged that police violated the teenager’s fourth amendment (search and seizure) 14th amendment (equal protection and due process) constitutional rights. Additionally, the lawsuit claimed that police officers dislocated the teenager’s hip.
At the time the lawsuit was filed, the city issued a statement calling the action “baseless and without merit.”
“The officers’ actions were both appropriate and lawful and the City will vigorously defend the Police Department and the actions of both officers, which were captured on body worn video cameras,” read the statement issued by the city after the lawsuit was filed.
Following the council decision to settle the lawsuit, Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia issued another statement regarding the case. It reads as follows:
“The city’s insurance company made a business decision to settle the dispute to avoid the costs and uncertainty of litigation, and the city of Cadillac and Donald W. Cubitt now have, pursuant to city council’s approval, settled all litigation related to Cubitt v City of Cadillac ... Not accepting the city’s insurance carrier’s recommendation could result in limited coverage, which would not be in the city’s best interest ... Under the settlement, Cubitt has agreed to dismiss the lawsuit. The city has denied any wrongdoing and settlement does not constitute an admission of liability.”
After the meeting, Cadillac Director of Public Safety Adam Ottjepka said he didn’t have any additional comment to offer on the case other than to reaffirm that the settlement was not an admission that the officers did anything wrong.
Ottjepka has previously said the order for the teen to stop was lawful, as was the “muscling technique” that brought him to the ground.
“The goal of using any approved techniques is to gain compliance and take the suspect into custody for the safety of the suspect and our officers. Taking someone to the ground, against a vehicle or keeping someone in a vehicle are all techniques to limit mobility, reduce potential for further altercation and deescalate a potentially volatile situation,” Ottjepka previously told the Cadillac News in an email. “If two officers are on scene and can muscle hands behind back safely without going to the ground that is also acceptable. As every situation is different and fluid, there is not a one-size-fits-all approach.”
In the months following the incident, Ottjepka said it was possible that the department would review its use-of-force policies and may make changes based on that review.
Noting the current political climate around the use of force following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and ensuing protests held nationwide, Ottjepka said various governmental and rule-making bodies and accreditation groups are reviewing their policies.
“I’m open to any, any recommendations on making things better,” Ottjepka said at the time. “But what a lot of people don’t realize ... is the laws that have been passed, or judgments that have been passed by the Supreme Court, that say what law enforcement (is) or is not allowed to do.”
The teenager’s father recently told the Cadillac News that he’s disappointed the police department hasn’t taken any disciplinary actions against the officers involved or changed any of their policies related to use of force, especially when it is applied to minors.
Citing the confidentially agreement entered into as a part of the settlement, Cubitt’s attorneys, Neumann Law Group, declined to comment further about the case but Cadillac attorney Ravi Gurumurthy, who initially represented the Cubitts, offered a few comments.
“This was never a case about money,” Gurumurthy said. “This was about accountability, and the only way to get accountability is to sue for monetary damages.”
“The video is out there,” Gurumurthy continued. “People can make their own judgments about it. Nobody should have to be subject to such behavior. This juvenile has to live with those memories. What additional training have the officers received? What have they done to ensure that such conduct won’t happen in the future? That’s the problem. We didn’t see any accountability.”
The Cadillac News reached out to Ottjepka for comment on the settlement and the department’s use-of-force regulations. Ottjekpa issued the following statement on Wednesday:
“The City of Cadillac Police Department use of force regulations follow Federal and State regulations, which also include court rulings made by the Michigan Supreme Court and the Supreme Court of the United States.
“The City of Cadillac additionally follows PPCT Defensive Tactics when having to respond to incidents of resistance and aggression. An internal investigation into the officers’ use of force was determined to be within PPCT guidelines and complied with approved policies, which as previously mentioned, follow federal and state regulations along with court rulings from the Michigan Supreme Court and Supreme Court of the United States.
“Note, the city’s liability insurance carrier chose to settle the case, and no taxpayer dollars were used in the settlement.”
Cubitt said his son wished to make no statement on the incident, other than to say he wishes it didn’t happen.
