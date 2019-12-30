CADILLAC — City council voted to adjust the city’s budget for fiscal year 2020. The city of Cadillac, which uses a July 1 through June 30 fiscal year, has amended the 2020 budget for the first time.
The budget amendment covers raises for the city manager’s office, which were negotiated after the budget was adopted, as well as other costs in that office; a new vehicle for the police captain, after it was determined it would be more cost-effective to purchase a new vehicle than it would be to repair the rusted old K9 vehicle; to pay for a final benefit payout for a retiring employee, and other adjustments.
Additionally, the city adjusted the FY 2020 budget to reflect funds received and spent for industrial redevelopment and clean-up.
Outgoing city council member Shari Spoelman asked Finance Director Owen Roberts whether the city would be spending more than it has coming in.
“We’re not using reserves to balance our budget operationally,‘ he assured. “Any reserves are going to capital, with $120,000 cushion.‘
