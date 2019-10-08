City appoints Cadillac Junction commission members

CADILLAC — Cadillac residents were unusually eager to volunteer to serve on the new planning commission that will oversee Cadillac Junction.
Often, the city “scrambles‘ to get the required number of people to serve on councils and commissions, remarked Council Member Stephen King.
But for Cadillac Junction, the city had six applicants for five positions.
Monday night, city council selected the five people who will represent the city on the seven-member planning commission.
They are Jerry Adams, Joseph Baumann, David Bunce, Ryan Schultz and Steven Gregory.
Council appointed Adams and Baumann to three-year terms, while Bunce and Schultz received two-year terms and Gregory received a one-year term.
Adams previously worked as Cadillac’s community development director; Baumann is a lawyer and the vice president of Wolverine Power Supply Cooperative, Inc.; Bunce is a former teacher; Schultz has a background in finance and is vice president of the Cadillac Area Manufacturer’s Association and Gregory has extensive construction and administrative experience.
Baumann, Bunce and Schultz are already on the city’s existing planning commission.
Cadillac and Clam Lake Township will each have a say on the City of Cadillac and Clam Lake Township Joint Planning Commission. The commission will oversee Cadillac Junction and other property that was transferred into the city in a 425 agreement following a long legal battle that found the city and the township on opposite sides.
Under a settlement agreement, the city achieved its goal of having the Cadillac Junction area brought under its control. While Clam Lake Township will get a say on the development of Cadillac Junction, the number of voices representing the city outstrips the township, five-to-two.
