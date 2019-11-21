City approves development tools for Cadillac East

CADILLAC — Property owners who want to spend a significant chunk of change improving a commercial property in “Cadillac East‘ could get a tax break.
City Council approved commercial redevelopment and rehabilitation districts in Cadillac East (roughly speaking, the Mitchell Street corridor from Maple Hill Cemetery to 13th Street, with some side streets included) during Monday’s city council meeting.
Because the city has created these districts, commercial property owners can apply for tax certificates, which will freeze property owners’ taxes for a number of years after investing in commercial property improvements. The development tools are supposed to help keep commercial districts from becoming blighted and losing value.
“It works by freezing the taxable value of the building and exempts the new investment from local taxes,‘ explained City Manager Marcus Peccia. “School operating tax and state education taxes are still levied.‘
Peccia was speaking about commercial rehabilitation districts, where taxes can be abated for 10 years if the tax certificate is granted, and which are geared toward improving existing properties. Property owners have to commit to a $150,000 investment to be eligible for a tax certificate under the commercial rehabilitation district.
For commercial redevelopment districts, on the other hand, property owners have to commit to a $250,000 investment. They cannot have already started work on the property before applying for the tax certificate. And the tax abatement is good for up to 12 years.
After the abatement period ends, property owners have to start paying 100% of their taxes again, which includes taxes on the improvements they made which increased the taxable value of the property.
Residents who asked questions about the commercial redevelopment and rehabilitation districts (which is really just one district along the Mitchell Street corridor and some nearby commercial areas) asked about the minimum investment, impact on homeowners, and related issues.
Any impact on homeowners would be indirect — residential properties won’t be eligible for these tax certificates, Peccia explained. But homeowners could benefit if their neighborhood improves as a result of nicer commercial buildings nearby and more amenities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.