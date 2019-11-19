CADILLAC — Is the northern boundary of downtown North Street? Or is it Bremer Street?
How you answer that question was the source of a brief hiccup Monday night.
City council first approved a proposed recreational marijuana zoning ordinance, then rescinded their approval, then amended it and re-approved it. In the interim, city council amended and then approved the proposed (nearly identical to the recreational) medical marijuana zoning ordinance.
The amendments changed the northern boundary of downtown and added an additional restriction to how close marijuana retail establishments could be to schools (the parcels can’t touch).
To some, the city’s definition of “downtown‘ in then-proposed marijuana zoning ordinances was arbitrary. To others, the boundaries defined in the proposed ordinances reflected the planning commission’s effort to create a downtown district that has something for everybody.
“I didn’t think I was downtown to be quite honest,‘ said one of the new owners of the Mitchell Street News and Video store (the “naughty‘ store, as council member Tiyi Schippers put it), which he said he hoped to turn into a medical marijuana retail shop. The building’s new owners, both named Robert (spelling of their last names was not immediately clear as of press time) said they bought the building in part because they thought community members might prefer their business to the one that’s already there.
But the proposed zoning ordinances city council considered Monday night would have meant the Roberts’s medical marijuana retail establishment couldn’t replace the Mitchell Street News and Video store, because it would have been south of North Street.
In the original version of the medical and recreational marijuana zoning ordinances, marijuana retailers could not have store frontage “at grade‘ on Mitchell Street — meaning a pedestrian walking the downtown corridor would not be able to peer into the store; all of the marijuana stores in the core downtown area would have to be upstairs, downstairs, or at the rear of the building.
That wouldn’t work for the new owners of the News and Video building.
But by moving the northern boundary one block south to Bremer Street, the store would be in play once again.
While City Manager Marcus Peccia and members of city council have stressed that these regulations are just the beginning and designed to get the city started with marijuana businesses and that these regulations can be changed later, the new owners of the News and Video building said during city council’s public hearing on the ordinances that it’s important to get it right the first time.
Otherwise, you can inadvertently keep out local business owners, they said. They added that the proposed zoning ordinances already placed restrictions on the appearance of marijuana businesses, so even if marijuana businesses are “at grade‘ on Mitchell Street, it wouldn’t be “in your face.‘
While Cadillac City Council first approved the recreational version of the marijuana zoning ordinance Monday night without amendments, after the News and Video building owners spoke again during the public hearing on the medical marijuana ordinances, Council Member Robert Engels moved to amend both the recreational and medical marijuana zoning ordinances. That meant city council’s prior approval of the recreational version of the ordinance had to be briefly rescinded.
City council had already previously established that there can be only four marijuana retail establishments in city limits; two medical and two recreational.
The ordinances also set limits on how close marijuana businesses can be to schools and homes, guidelines for the buildings’ appearances, and other measures.
