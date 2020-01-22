CADILLAC — Co-location is a go.
City council members approved a change to the city’s medical and recreational marijuana ordinances Tuesday night that will allow businesses to co-locate. The change to the ordinances also extends the city’s application period for marijuana businesses wishing to come to Cadillac. The original deadline for applications was set to expire at the end of January but has now been extended to Feb. 28.
Co-location means that businesses could apply to operate in the same building; a classic example, according to City Manager Marcus Peccia, would be a building with multiple suites on different levels, or a strip mall. They’ll have to have separate entrances and other divisions between the businesses.
City council member Bryan Elenbaas, in his first day on the job, said he supported allowing co-locating businesses because it would be easier for law enforcement to do crowd control when the businesses are in the same place.
The “stacking‘ of licenses will not be allowed.
Any retail store in Cadillac will sell only medical or recreational marijuana, not both, under the ordinance as originally passed and with this new revision. That’s unlike in Evart, where the store sells both medical and recreational marijuana. If a business owner wanted to sell both medical and recreational marijuana from the same building, they’d need to add separate entrances and put up a dividing wall, Peccia said. They’ll also need to apply for two different licenses.
That wasn’t what some business owners wanted to hear.
“Our thought is that, certainly at the retail level, requiring separation from adult use and medical doesn’t make a lot of sense,‘ said Robert McCurren, a former physician who is now a partner in a marijuana business based in Michigan. He said that the state wasn’t requiring separate entrances but was requiring processes to keep medical and recreational marijuana separate.
