CADILLAC — More bike parking and better sidewalk access are intended to improve participation in non-motorized transit in Cadillac.
During city council's Dec. 7 meeting, the council approved an updated zoning ordinance requiring new construction or substantial redevelopment of certain kinds of property (commercial and apartments, for example) to build bike parking areas and improve sidewalk connections.
One landlord questioned the need for additional parking spaces, wondering whether his tenants would ride bicycles in the winter.
But Community Development Director John Wallace said non-motorized traffic increases when access improves.
"The thing about bicycles is, until you establish a certain threshold of connections and systems, they're not used as much as they would be. And once you hit that threshold of having a certain amount of paths or connections, then the use of the bicycles accelerates at a considerable rate," Wallace said. "And I've observed this in a number of communities, that as soon as you get to a certain threshold, the bicycle travel really takes off."
There was also a financial incentive for the city to update the zoning ordinance to require expanded cycling and pedestrian infrastructure.
It's one of the steps that can help the city receive Redevelopment Ready certification from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.
The certification will make Cadillac eligible to compete for grant money.
"It's designed as creating possibilities and increasing property values and increasing the possibility to be able to access grant money and development money, because we are trying to be a forward-thinking community," said Tiyi Schippers, a city council member.
