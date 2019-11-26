City awards bid for new wells

CADILLAC — City council has approved a more than $200,000 bid for constructing two new wells.
It’s part of a years-long project re-building the city’s well infrastructure.
The city put all of its wellfields in one area in 1963, but decades later, the state environmental agency blocked expansion of that wellfield. Instead, the city has purchased two other sites to serve as wellfields. In 2012, during the first phase, the first new wellfield went online. Since then, the city has acquired the second wellfield and is now preparing to put the wells in the ground.
Once constructed, the second new wellfield is supposed to be a failsafe against water problems.
“That way either one of these wellfields could support the city of Cadillac,‘ said Jeff Dietlin, the city’s director of utilities.
The engineer attached to the project initially estimated that the new wells would cost $300,000. Though only one contractor submitted a bid, the bid of $215,448 to $229,200 (depending on scheduling) is well below the estimate.
The city awarded the contract to C.S. Raymer Company, Inc., a preferred contractor with which the city already does business.
The city will be paying for these wells with existing funds; the city is still waiting on a loan from the United States Department of Agriculture that will pay for other parts of the project.
Installing the wells sooner will shave two months off the project, Dietlin said. And it will allow the city to be certain of the water quality before building well houses around the wells.
Though there is a test well at the site now, “You never know how each well is going to perform‘ until the permanent well is built and tested, Dietlin said.
Early results are showing “tremendous water,‘ according to Dietlin.
Construction on the wells could be complete as early as May of 2020. The process of constructing other water infrastructure and the well houses at the wellfield is anticipated to take another year.
Dietlin said he isn’t sure if residents will notice a change in the water once construction is complete and the wells go online. He said when the previous new well went online in 2012; residents said they noticed an improvement in water quality.
