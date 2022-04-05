City awards contract to build Trailhead at Cadillac Commons, also approves picnic pavilion

CADILLAC — The final element of the Cadillac Commons has fallen into place.
On Monday, the Cadillac City Council awarded the contract to build the Trailhead at Cadillac Commons at the corner of Lake and Chapin streets.
The Trailhead will be one of the end points of the White Pine Trail, and will include a number of features, including a clocktower entryway (incorporating the clocktower that used to be at the corner of Mitchell and Cass streets), concrete sidewalks, custom signage designed by the Cadillac Area Visitors Bureau, painted bicycle trails and markings leading to the Trailhead, a playground area, and a number of amenities such as bike racks, benches, a drinking fountain, picnic tables, garbage receptacles and map kiosks.
Council awarded the contract to CJ’s Excavating for $478,684.27, which includes a 15% contingency for inflationary adjustments and field-level quantity changes.
Funding for the project will come from a grant from the Michigan Natural Resources Commission Trust Fund, in addition to donations from a number of local organizations, including Cadillac Area Community Foundation, Cadillac Area Visitors Bureau, Cadillac Rotary Club, 4Front Credit Union, Michigan Pipe and Valve, McClain Cycle and Fitness, and Republic Services.
Council also approved the $63,000 addition of a picnic pavilion shelter to the trailhead, which will be paid for through grants other sources.
According to council documents, the city may have to provide around $218,064 toward the project’s completion if additional funding sources are not available.
Before voting, council discussed the merits the project and the pavilion addition.
Council member Bryan Elenbaas commented that he thought the project was too expensive, describing it as a “glorified parking lot.”
“I think it’s a waste of money,” Elenbaas said.
Council member Stephen King questioned the necessity of the picnic pavilion, especially when the city already has a number of picnic areas.
“Do we need a $63,000 approval of something that is duplicative?” King asked.
In response to King’s question, project engineer Connie Boice, with Prein and Newhof, said the picnic pavilion is different than most existing picnic areas in that it will be a covered space.
Currently, the only covered picnic area in the city is in Kenwood Park.
Council member Tiyi Schippers commented that the pavilion will serve multiple uses, including as an escape from inclement weather and for shade in the summertime.
King also asked if the addition of the pavilion would decrease sight lines to the lake and make the area “too cluttered.” Boice responded that while some sight lines to the lake would be blocked, most views would be unaffected by the development.
King made the motion to accept the base bid without the picnic pavilion and this was approved by council, with King, Schippers, council member Robert Engels and Mayor Carla Filkins voting in favor. Elenbaas voted against the measure. Another motion was made to accept the picnic pavilion plan, and this passed, with Schippers, Engels and Filkins voting in favor, and Elenbaas and King voting against.
Boice has said it’s possible that site work could begin this spring. Elenbaas asked if the project may be finished by fall, and Boice replied that it depends on the availability of materials.
Also on Monday, council set a public hearing related to the $4.6 million redevelopment plan of the former Northwood Hotel, sold property on Wright Street to the Cadillac Industrial Fund, and approved the “exhibition driving” ordinance tabled from its last meeting.
Read Wednesday’s edition of the Cadillac News for details about these and other matters discussed at Monday’s meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.