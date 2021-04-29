CADILLAC — Construction is about to begin on the city's newest wellfield.
The city will hold a groundbreaking ceremony on May 3rd.
The project has been years in the making.
"The completion of the new well field will close out nearly a decade-long chapter in Cadillac’s history aimed at improving its local water supply infrastructure," the city noted in a press release on April 27.
The first phase of the project started in 2012 with the well field off Crosby Road, where the city built three wells and "associated service buildings."
The groundbreaking ceremony will mark the beginning of the second phase, valued at $10 million.
"This second phase of construction at the 44 Road site will include three water wells, new service and operational buildings, and supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) upgrades," the city said.
It's expected construction of the new wellfield will finish by the end of summer 2022; afterward, Cadillac’s original well field in the City’s original industrial park area will be decommissioned.
The groundbreaking ceremony for Phase II will on May 3rd at 4:00 p.m. at the construction site located at 7251 East 44 Road.
