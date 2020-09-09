CADILLAC — City council is considering renewing a 30-year agreement with Consumers Energy.
The "non-exclusive franchise agreement" allows the power company to conduct a local power business in the city, including building and maintaining electric infrastructure such as poles, lines and transformers.
Consumers Energy is already the electricity provider in Cadillac and is in the process of opening a solar garden that will power municipal buildings.
A public hearing regarding the renewal of the franchise ordinance has been set for Monday, Sept. 21 at 6 p.m. during the city's regularly scheduled meeting, to be held electronically.
