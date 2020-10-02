CADILLAC — Say “maybe later‘ to a proposed picnic shelter at the new White Pine Trail trailhead.
That was one of the cost-saving proposals from Connie Houk, the city’s contracted engineer, after bids for the trailhead project came back twice as expensive as anticipated.
City council held a work session at the Market at Cadillac Commons on Thursday evening to discuss how to make the project cheaper and to question the wisdom of overspending the project’s budget.
Members of the public who attended the meeting — Rotarians who had fundraised for the project in the past, cyclists, and members of other community boards — were largely supportive of the project, arguing that a trailhead that is truly “in‘ Cadillac instead of two miles from downtown, would be a blessing to the community.
But some were aghast at the cost, while others criticized a design that would take the path in front of the library instead of behind it. Some did both.
The city received $265,200 from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources for the project, which was anticipated to cost $378,900 when the city asked the DNR for the grant. But when the project went out for bid this fall, the numbers were much higher; the project, as proposed, would cost $620,000.
Technically, the city can pay for the overage, easily; the city received an unexpected, one-time personal property tax reimbursement from the state to the tune of $367,000.
Moreover, according to Finance Director Owen Roberts, the city has about $2 million more in fund balance than is required according to city policy. Extra fund balances typically go toward capital projects, of which the trailhead could be one.
But that doesn’t mean everybody was convinced that the trailhead is the best way to spend the money.
Council Member Steve King said citizens are concerned about road problems, for instance.
“Just because money is in the coffer doesn’t mean we spend it,‘ King said.
On the other hand, there is a concern that if the city returns money to the DNR, the city might struggle to attract grant dollars in the future, Mayor Carla Filkins noted.
The city applied for grand funding for the trailhead project twice. The first application, which placed the trail behind the library, was rejected. The second, which has the trail following Lake Street instead, was approved.
Some meeting attendees said they preferred the trail to go behind the library.
The city will have to get in touch with the DNR to see if it’s acceptable to put the trail behind the library, city Manager Marcus Peccia said.
Houk will also come up with a proposal to remove features that drove up the cost of the project, such as a $35,000 picnic shelter, $60,000 in parking lot improvements, $35,000 bike lockers, as well as savings in what kind of lighting would go up.
Houk and others stressed that just because those features might not get built right away doesn’t mean they couldn’t be built later; sponsors might come forward for those items.
Peccia said city council would look at the new proposals in October and may be ready to take action in November.
