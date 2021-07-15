CADILLAC — Next Monday, the city of Cadillac and Consumers Energy will be holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new "solar garden" on Wright Street.
The garden, located at the site of the former Mitchell Corp. factory that burned to the ground in 2013, features 1,752 solar panels and a battery storage system capable of generating nearly half a megawatt of electricity a day, which is enough to power 100 homes, said Consumers Energy spokesman Josh Paciorek.
Paciorek said the Cadillac site will be Consumers Energy's third solar garden in the state; the two other locations are at Grand Valley State University and Western Michigan University.
Consumers Energy recently updated its clean energy plan and has made a commitment to become completely coal-free by 2025. To achieve this goal, Paciorek said solar energy will be playing a big role in Consumers Energy's portfolio in coming years. While the utility company intends to purchase four additional natural gas plants to compensate for the loss they'll experience moving away from coal, by 2040 Paciorek said they hope to be 90% reliant on clean energy technology such as solar and wind.
The process of transforming the Mitchell Corp. site into the 3-acre solar garden has had its share of challenges, chief among them securing funding to complete the project.
The city previously obtained ownership of the site due to the former owner failing to pay property taxes after the fire occurred, and they were successful in negotiating the removal of a $356,000 lien on the property imposed as a result of environmental contaminants at the site.
Paciorek said a watershed moment in the solar garden's development occurred when they were awarded $1 million in brownfield dollars to clean up the site. This allowed the site to be transformed from a "brownfield to a brightfield," Paciorek said.
Electricity produced at the garden is transmitted directly into the Consumers Energy grid.
People can sign up for a program that supports Consumers Energy solar projects in Michigan and receive a bill credit in return. This credit is based on subscription level and is calculated from the solar energy produced and the current value of energy and capacity. If the monthly solar energy credit is greater than the bill, the excess credit will be rolled over and applied to the next month's bill.
As part of the agreement between Cadillac and Consumers Energy, Paciorek said the city has agreed to subscribe to the program. Anyone interested in learning more about Consumers Energy's solar program can visit https://www.consumersenergy.com/residential/renewable-energy/solar-gardens.
In June, the Cadillac City Council approved the placement of a monument sign off of Wright Street that identifies the solar garden. Placement of the sign was expected to be completed before the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday.
The ceremony will be held at 11 a.m.
