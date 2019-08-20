City council brainstorms marijuana ordinances

CADILLAC — This space left intentionally blank.
Cadillac City Council members had drafts of recreational and medical marijuana ordinances in front of them on Monday, but some key spaces were empty.
That was so council could discuss the finer points of allowing marijuana businesses in the city; exactly how many of each kind of marijuana business they are willing to allow in Cadillac, and how much they should charge those businesses in permitting fees.
“You’re simply giving us some numbers to drop into a draft ordinance,‘ explained City Manager Marcus Peccia.
Council's conversation was lengthy and City Attorney Mike Homier and Peccia have some additional research to do, following an idea floated by Robert Engels, who wondered whether it might make sense to concentrate the marijuana businesses in one part of town.
There are already limits on where certain kinds of marijuana businesses can be, and while Cadillac has a lot of land that is zoned for industrial purposes (where most marijuana businesses will have to be in Cadillac), some of those zones are also close to churches and schools.
Under the marijuana legalization law approved by Michigan voters in November of 2018, marijuana establishments have to be farther than 1,000 feet from churches and schools.
Council members discussed whether it made more sense to initially limit licenses to just one of each type of business (examples of marijuana businesses include growing operations, provisioning centers and transport operations) in both the recreational and medical marijuana categories (state law is different for recreational marijuana than it is for medical marijuana).
But council member Shari Spoelman was concerned that by capping licenses at just one for each kind of business, monopolies could follow.
Other council members appeared to share her concern, and Peccia later told the Cadillac News that the next draft of the marijuana ordinances will allow for two of each kind of business in both categories of marijuana.
The public will get to voice their opinions in September, when city council has its next meeting.
Council scheduled the public hearing for its board meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 3 in council chambers at the City Municipal Complex.
The meeting will be on Tuesday instead of Monday because of the Labor Day holiday.
Peccia warned council members that people from outside the city may attend the meeting. Voters in Cadillac mostly went for the ballot initiative that legalized recreational marijuana in Michigan, but Wexford County as a whole did not.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.