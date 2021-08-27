LAKE CITY — After residents raised concerns regarding speed in the city, the City of Lake City Council has unanimously decided to contract a speed enforcement officer beginning Sept. 1.
“The council recently voted to work with the sheriff to contract a speed enforcement officer,” city councilwoman Kathy Ostrander said. “This officer will provide periodic patrols within the city limits, dedicated to traffic and speed enforcement only.”
Ostrander said between four and five residents expressed their concerns to the council regarding speeding on local streets and highways in July. Ostrander said the council voted unanimously to contract a speed enforcement officer from within the sheriff’s department.
Missaukee County Sheriff Wilbur Yancer said reports of speeding have been sporadic, and he hasn’t seen any increase in speeding or accident reports. However, he said there has been an increase in the volume of traffic on the streets, potentially due to loosened COVID restrictions.
As for the speed enforcement officer, Yancer said each week a current deputy from his department will be assisted to strictly speed enforcement. Yancer said the deputy will go out on two 4-hour shifts on random days and times, patrolling the streets and handing out tickets when a violation occurs.
With ticket and violation numbers provided by Yancer, Ostrander said the council will reevaluate the situation after two months and see how effective the initiative was.
“It’s going to be (from) September through October, and then we’ll reevaluate it in November,” Ostrander said.
With this initiative, Ostrander said the goal is to slow down the traffic in the city and promote safety for pedestrians and drivers.
Though the initiative is for two months, Ostrander said speeding is an ongoing issue and didn’t rule out the possibility of this initiative continuing on longer.
“I think we’re looking at long-term range right now,” Ostrander said. “But we just want to see what this has gotten us.”
