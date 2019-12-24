CADILLAC — City council will get a raise in 2020 and again in 2021.
The Elected Officials Compensation Commission awarded the mayor a $100 raise in 2020 and another $100 raise in 2021, which will bring the mayor’s salary to $4,500 a year. Cadillac’s mayor, currently Carla Filkins, received $4,300 in 2016 through 2019.
City council members’ salaries will likewise increase by $100 in 2020 and another $100 in 2021, bringing their compensation to $3,200 each. City council’s salary was set at $3,000 from 2016 through 2019.
City council members have no direct say in the matter — the Elected Officials Compensation Commission sets elected officials’ salaries in Cadillac. The commission is appointed by the mayor and confirmed by city council. It meets every two years following the fall odd-year General Election.
The city clerk provides salary history to the commission and any additional information they request, according to commission chair Jack Dillon, who has served on the commission for 20 years, he estimated.
Sometimes, the commission gets a list of similar cities and what they pay city council members. Still, that information isn’t always useful because it can be difficult to compare the rates, according to Dillon.
Compensation structure varies. Some municipalities pay a flat rate. Some pay a flat rate plus a per-meeting rate. Some pay council members only a per-meeting rate.
Cadillac’s city council members receive a flat rate and don’t receive more money for special meetings.
However, the number of special meetings council members attend and the length of regular meetings did affect the commission’s decision, according to commission member Mickey Putman. The commission felt a $200 increase was warranted.
The compensation commission does not always raise salaries; see the below salary history, which shows that salary held steady in some years after the commission would have met, and the mayor did not get a raise in some years that city council did.
CITY COUNCIL AND MAYOR SALARY HISTORY AND PROJECTED SALARY
City Council
2005: $2,600
2006-2007: $2,700
2008-2011: $2,800
2012-2015: $2,900
2016-2019: $3,000
2020: $3,100
2021: $3,200
Mayor
2005: $3,900
2006-2011: $4,100
2012-2015: $4,200
2016-2019: $4,300
2020: $4,400
2021: $4,500
