CADILLAC — TeriDee, Cadillac Lofts, and the city's budget all got time on City Council's agenda Monday night.
Some agenda items, however, were not final decisions.
In one of many steps city council must take before it can approve the 2021 Fiscal Year budget, scheduled to begin July 1, 2020, city council held a public hearing on the proposed budget during Monday night's city council meeting.
The meeting was held remotely via the app GoToMeeting, due to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's executive order granting local governments permission to meet virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic. Social distancing remains the most important weapon in combatting the spread of the novel coronavirus.
No public comment was offered on the city's budget, which won't be approved until May, according to the city's charter.
Finance Director Owen Roberts highlighted some areas of the budget that may be vulnerable to lost revenue given the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy. Intergovernmental funds, also known as revenue sharing, could vulnerable, but the city won't know more until after the state holds a revenue estimating conference in May.
A proposal to adjust the Cadillac Lofts Brownfield Plan was also not final; city council voted to schedule a public hearing on the amendment on May 18, 2020, during council's regularly scheduled meeting.
Another council vote, to approve a six-year Capital Improvement Plan, also lacked permanence. Roberts stressed that the Capital Improvement Plan does not appropriate funds; it provides guidance for which capital projects should be priorities in the coming years. The city approves the document every year.
City council also approved a recommendation regarding Cadillac Junction. The Cadillac/Clam Lake Joint Planning Commission previously recommended that city council approve a request to expand the rights-of-way on two streets in the TeriDee properties within Cadillac Junction. Council approved that request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.