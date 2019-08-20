City council moving forward with Cadillac Junction board

CADILLAC — The Cadillac Junction settlement agreement exists, but as part of the agreement, local leaders must do the things they said they will.
Monday night, Cadillac's City Council approved a resolution creating a joint planning commission with Clam Lake Township.
It was a condition of the settlement.
Cadillac will dominate the planning commission, with five members on the seven-member board.
The planning commission will set zoning and land-use rules for the 750 acres transferred into the city under a 425 agreement with Clam Lake Township.
The Cadillac Junction legal battle between Cadillac, Clam Lake and Haring townships started as a fight over control of a 142-acre chunk of land owned by developer TeriDee, LLC and now home to a gas station and Tim Hortons Cafe and Bake Shop. But the territory transferred into the city is larger, and includes land owned by Cadillac Investment Properties, LLC as well as the original Cadillac Junction acreage.
To avoid a conflict of interest, the people who will serve on the new planning commission have to live more than 1,000 feet from the transferred area.
Mayor Carla Filkins said she had already reached out to some people she thought would be a good fit for the commission.
The commission probably won't meet until October because Clam Lake Township also has to approve a resolution establishing the joint planning commission, explained City Manager Marcus Peccia. Following the board's creation, the commission would likely meet only when there is business before it.
“It may not be a body that meets every month throughout the year,‘ he said.
Clam Lake Township is expected to approve the resolution during its September board meeting.
Cadillac residents who want to join the commission will undergo the same application process as other applicants to city boards and commissions, Mayor Filkins said.
There is an online form, she said. Filkins will make the appointments with the consensus of the council, she said.
