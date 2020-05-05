City Council once again tables talk of improving Rotary Pavilion sign

CADILLAC — The sign at the Rotary Pavilion is old. The messages on it have to be updated manually, hinges are rusted and the plexiglass is "nasty" as one council member put it.
There's money in the city's budget—$30,000—to install an electronic message board into the body of the sign.
But once again, city council has balked at spending the money.
In April, council tabled a request to spend $19,000 on sign improvements. Council Member Steve King was vocal about why—he didn't think it was a good time to make this kind of purchase, with the economic uncertainty the community faces due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Council had other questions, too—could the work even be done in April, given that many construction crews were shut down?
Council asked city officials to look into the matter, and during Monday night's city council meeting, Finance Director Owen Roberts made the case once more.
But council still wasn't convinced.
King, calling the electronic message board a kind of "bells and whistles" purchase, said he'd never spend the money on something like this during a time like this, as a business owner.
"At some point, it would be a great asset for the community," King acknowledged. But not right now. "I don't think it's responsible to spend this money on this type of purchase when we see so many other local businesses struggling and watching us to see how we're spending our money ... which is their money."
But Council Member Tiyi Schippers found the purchase appropriate and potentially useful during the pandemic.
"Part of the job of the city is to communicate to the citizens," she said. The electronic message board, which could scroll multiple different messages throughout the day, could be used to share COVID-19 resources and remind people to maintain social distance while using the park.
"I don't see this as a perk," Schippers said. "I see this is pretty much an essential improvement much needed at this time."
Though the tone between council members was civil—both Schippers and King took time to say they respected the other person's opinions—it was a somewhat unusual non-unanimous decision.
Schippers moved to approve the purchase but the motion didn't get a second. Council Member Bryan Elenbaas moved to table the matter for another month "until we find out the situation. As much as I lwould ike to have it, I tend to agree with Steve." That motion received support from King and passed with everyone but Schippers voting yes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.