CADILLAC — The city's budget will get lengthy consideration on Monday.
City council has scheduled a work session at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, April 5; right after, city council will hold the regularly-scheduled first council meeting of the month at 6 p.m.
The work session will provide council the opportunity to examine the proposed Fiscal Year 2022 budget; it's expected that council will schedule a public hearing on the matter for later in April.
The budget as proposed is balanced, a memo from City Manager Marcus Peccia states.
And while the COVID-19 pandemic proved challenging, the city's finances have not been hurt.
"Cadillac entered this crisis strong and well-positioned to face the impact of the pandemic without having to take dramatic steps to stay solvent," Peccia notes in a letter accompanying the proposed budget. "Through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the City was essentially made whole from a revenue perspective."
In all, the city received $372,502 in CARES Act funds, and anticipates even more; the City expects another $1 million in American Recovery Program dollars.
Following the budget work session on Monday, council will hold the regularly scheduled meeting. Council is expected to schedule the public hearings for both the FY2022 operating budget and the Capital Improvement Program, as well as take other typical actions, such as re-appointing committee members and approving road closures for the Rotary Club's 5K.
