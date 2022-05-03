City council sets public hearing on proposed 3% water, sewer rate increase

CADILLAC — Users of the city’s water and sewer infrastructure later this month will get the opportunity to weigh in on a proposed 3% rate increase.
On Monday, the Cadillac City Council approved setting a public hearing on the rate increases for its next scheduled meeting on May 16.
Council members did not discuss the rate hikes at length Monday but Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia said there would be an informational slideshow presented at the public hearing. He said this slideshow has been presented at previous public meetings, as well.
According to council documents, the rate hikes are necessary to keep up with the cost of maintaining water and sewer infrastructure, complete the city’s new well field off 44 Road and pay for an estimated $918,500 in capital improvement projects budgeted for the utilities department in the next fiscal year.
During a budget work session in March, director of finance Owen Roberts commented that small, incremental increases every year are much easier for taxpayers to swallow than big, sudden rate hikes passed less frequently.
This happened a few years ago, when council approved a 10% water rate increase in 2020 followed by a 7.5% increase a year later. For several years prior to that, the city had only approved a few small rate increases, and no increases in 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2018.
In other action taken Monday, council approved the purchase of two pieces of equipment for the utilities department — a 48-inch screw pump at the wastewater treatment plant and a portable generator to power 11 of the city’s smaller lift stations that aren’t connected to a permanent generator.
After soliciting bids on each piece of equipment, council approved the purchase of the screw pump from Franklin Holwerda Company out of Wyoming, Michigan, in the amount of $287,000; and they approved the purchase of the generator from Leete Generators out of Santa Rosa, California, for $57,571.
Council member Bryan Elenbaas asked about the generator’s function. Cadillac Director of Utilities Jeff Dietlin said the generator powers lift stations when the electricity goes out. Currently, they’re using a generator that has been retrofitted from a previous use, and is more than 35 years old. He said it still works great but it’s only a matter of time before it doesn’t. The old generator will be auctioned off at a later date.
Elenbaas also asked about the screw pump, which Dietlin said is basically a giant screw that moves volumes of water that enter the wastewater treatment plant. The plant’s current pump has been shortened from rubbing against the cement after a malfunction of the bottom bearing, and doesn’t move as much water as it should, causing the plant to fall behind in operations. The new pump will be the plant’s third pump and will act as a redundancy.
Council also approved renting out a mechanical street sweeper for $10,000 a month from Bell Equipment out of the Grand Rapids area.
Roberts said they need an extra sweeper in the spring months to remove the accumulated debris that washes into the gutters. Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia said renting a sweeper is more economical than buying one outright, which would cost more than $300,000.
The final action taken by council Monday was to adopt resolutions to add “Teri Dee Boulevard” and “Carla Lane” to the local street system. The two streets are within Cadillac Junction and according to council documents, need to officially be added to the local street system for the purpose of obtaining Act 51 funding.
