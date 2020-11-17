CADILLAC — City council moved forward with two ordinances during Monday night's virtual council meeting.
Council members approved one ordinance and introduced another.
The approved ordinance is one that will allow the City Manager to periodically open submission periods so marijuana businesses can apply for licenses to do business in the city. Though the city has awarded four retail licenses, there are still licenses available for other approved marijuana business types.
The City council also adopted a resolution introducing proposed changes to zoning ordinances regarding bicycle accessibility in the city. Ordinances regarding improving walkability and bike-ability are part of becoming a "Redevelopment Ready Community," which will help the city attract grant dollars.
The zoning ordinance will get a public hearing first; that's scheduled for Dec.7 at 6:00 p.m., to be held virtually.
Additionally, the council approved the purchase of "an inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometer." The unit replaces a now-obsolete device that can't test for metals at a lower limit set by the EPA. With the new device, purchased with an integrated cover kit for $101,990.39, the city will be able to test for metal in the city's water even if the EPA further lowers the limit, according to Jeff Dietlin, the city's utilities director.
The purchase is about $48,000 under budget.
Monday night's meeting was the city council's first in about a month. The first Monday of the month was the night before the election and the council does not typically meet due to the need to use council chambers for election equipment.
