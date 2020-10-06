CADILLAC — Cadillac's city council will continue meeting remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic.
What's more, the city has revoked a prohibition against council members participating remotely.
Ten years ago, city council passed a resolution requiring council members to attend meetings in-person.
That changed during a Monday night city council meeting held over the video conferencing service, Zoom.
In a resolution repealing the 2010 decision, City Council said, "technology has improved dramatically, and high-quality video conferencing and other technology makes virtual meetings and remote attendance at meetings a more feasible option now than in 2010."
On Friday, the Michigan Supreme Court reined in Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's emergency powers.
The ruling cast into question whether remote meetings were still allowed; Whitmer's executive orders allowed local governments to meet remotely without violating the Open Meetings Act.
It's not clear whether that provision was necessary or not.
On Monday, city attorney Mike Homier told city council, "From the beginning, I am not convinced that holding an electronic meeting violates the Open Meetings Act in any way, shape or form."
Homier advised council that they could continue meeting remotely.
"The Open Meetings Act states that you need to indicate the place where the meeting is being held. And I think that that online or Zoom meeting qualifies as a place" Homier said. "I think it's difficult for anybody to argue that they don't have the same access as they would have at a meeting."
Homier noted that he expected more information may be forthcoming this week, as the governor's office has asked for clarification regarding the effective date of the court's decision.
"I know everybody wants to get back to in person meetings. All of my clients do. But there, there still exists a danger out there," Homier said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.