CADILLAC — Big-ticket spending is up for its annual review in Cadillac.
Capital Improvement Plan items run the gamut from road repair and police cars to high-tech water treatment plant equipment.
Capital Improvement Plans outline the city’s potential spending over the next six years but are re-examined every year.
Key objectives include the future of the Cadillac Community Center, for which “any change of use different than what is stipulated by Charter will require a referendum of the people.‘
Another priority, the invasive species management program for Lake Cadillac, has had a big question mark about funding in the past, but “levying a new millage to replace the millage that expired, or implementing a special assessment on properties adjacent to the Lake, do not seem to be imminent or critical at this time as long as future funding needs trend similarly to where they have been over the last couple of years.‘
Cadillac West and Cadillac Commons are also named as priorities, while newer projects include exploring parking enhancement and a hazardous materials response initiative.
City council will hold a work session on the Capital Improvement Plan on Wednesday, March 24 at 4:15 p.m. The meeting will be held remotely via Zoom
