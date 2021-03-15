CADILLAC — City council will be asked to expand online services by purchasing more software from a popular provider of online municipal services.
You may already be familiar with BS and A as the software the city uses for tax billing and utilities. It’s also the software used by the city’s financial, payroll and human resources operations.
Now, during Monday night’s council meeting, council members will look at spending $29,140 on a building department module that enables online permit applications as well as payment of permit fees, neither of which are currently available, according to a memo.
Contractors are said to favor the program based on their experience in other communities and “The Community Development staff is now very eager to modernize several operations and leverage technology to improve customer service, enhance staff efficiency, and formalize internal procedures using logical electronic workflows.‘
It’s estimated that the program could save 5-10 hours a week in labor, allowing that time to be “reallocated to the many other planning and zoning required activities within the Community Development Department.‘
Council is also expected to look at proposals regarding the upcoming Back to the Bricks event, sidewalk cafes, the purchase of equipment used to clean wastewater before it’s dumped in the Clam River, the purchase of road salt, and amending restrictions and covenants at the Potvin Industrial Park.
