CADILLAC — Cadillac's city council will meet remotely on Monday, April 6, 2020.
The remote meeting, held via phone and video conferencing, is necessary because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Social distancing is the most effective weapon against the disease.
Putting a dozen or more people in council chambers' enclosed space would be putting those people at risk of contracting or spreading the disease.
Instead, city council is doing its business online, and the public can call in or use video conferencing software to make public comment.
City Manager Marcus Peccia speculated that some folks might call that wouldn't normally attend the meetings.
City council's agenda for Monday is busy. Council will examine several bids and ordinances as well as set public hearing dates for the city's budget and capital improvement plan.
The city is using "Go To Meeting" for its video and telephone conferencing ability.
The online meeting link is here: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/409985781
You also could dial in using your phone. The phone number is 872-240-3412. Once you call, you'll need to enter the access code for the conference "room," which is 409-985-781.
City council meets at 6 p.m.
