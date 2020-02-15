CADILLAC — On Monday, City Council will look forward and backward.
Council is expected to hold a work session before the regularly scheduled city council meeting.
During the work session, the council will hear about priority programs and projects in the year and years to come. Later in the evening, during the city council meeting, City Manager Marcus Peccia is due to deliver a "State of the City" update, which often highlights things that were accomplished over the previous year.
The work session will be about "goals, objectives and priority programs" for the 2020-2021 annual operating budget.
In a document prepared in advance of the work session, the city lists 22 "key priority programs or projects" ranging from the future of the Cadillac Community Center to the Hazardous Materials Response Initiative. Some of the projects are already underway or have been ongoing for a number of years.
In order of appearance in the document, city council is expected to discuss: Future of Cadillac Community Center (former Naval Reserve), Develop Parks Beautification and Management Plan, Update Lake Cadillac Invasive Species Management Program, Cadillac West Corridor Improvements and Association, Complete Development of Cadillac Commons, Complete Phase II of Well Field Relocation Project, Implement Plan to Upgrade All Streets Rated in Poor Condition, Enhance Web and Social Media Presence to Improve Communication and Expand Online Access to Public Information and Documents, Maintain 2-3 Months Fund Balance Reserves in General Fund, Improve Capacity to Encourage and Facilitate Local Economic Development, Develop Fleet Management Plan, Enhance Employee Development and Training, Environmental Construction Practices, Boards and Commissions Review, Investigative Services Analysis, Outside Funding Initiative, Police Department Accreditation Program, Walkability Enhancements, Parking Enhancements, Commuter Rail Depot, Public Safety Community Engagement Program and Hazardous Materials Response Initiative.
Each project is supposed to relate to the city's goals and mission, which are listed as community development and enhancement; economic health and development; public safety and customer service and organizational enhancement.
The work session will begin at 4:15 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 17. City council's regular meeting will start afterward, at 6 p.m. There is space on both agendas for public comment.
