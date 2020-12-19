CADILLAC — City council won't be urged to declare a COVID-19 emergency.
Earlier in December, Cadillac City Council heard a proposal to declare a COVID-19 emergency in Cadillac and to appoint the city manager the emergency coordinator.
The goal of the emergency declaration, according to the city manager and city attorney, would have been to enable the city to continue virtual meetings, since social distancing is nearly impossible to achieve in city council's public meeting space.
But some residents were wary of the move, fearing the city might impose additional shutdowns.
Council tabled the discussion until the council's second December meeting, scheduled for Monday, Dec. 21.
Now issue is nearly moot because the legislature is poised to enact provisions that will allow communities to continue meeting remotely without violating the Open Meetings Act.
The topic is on the city's agenda for the upcoming council meeting only because it was previously tabled and needs to be resolved.
"There's not going to be any recommendation, for them to take action," City Manager Marcus Peccia told the Cadillac News.
However, in January, city council may see a resolution that appoints Wexford County, as the count already has an emergency management coordinator.
"That will basically clean up our books and formalize the relationship that we have been frankly enjoying with the county for quite some time," Peccia said.
City council on Monday is also expected to review the extension of a tax program for the proposed Cadillac Castle development and to take steps towards issuing wellfield bonds.
