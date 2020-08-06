CADILLAC — There's a chance marijuana businesses could have all their necessary paperwork in Cadillac by the end of the month.
But first, the city has to agree on the rules and procedures they'll follow to pick which of the 14 applicants will get four permits to operate marijuana retail businesses in Cadillac.
The city's Marihuana Establishment and Medical Marihuana Facility Selection Committee will meet on August 6 to start the process.
It's their first meeting.
During the meeting, the committee is scheduled to "Develop a process for selecting applicants best suited to operate in the City."
After agreeing on a process, the committee will have to meet again; this time to actually review and authorize conditional licenses to applicants.
It's competitive; there were 14 applicants for retail businesses and only four slots (two recreational, two medical). The city established an ordinance that would allow for other kinds of marijuana businesses, such as processing, growth and transport, but nobody applied.
Once a business has a conditional license, they have to get the state's permission to operate. After that happens, the business has to come back to the city's planning commission for a special use permit.
"I would hope that it could potentially all be done yet this month," said City Manager Marcus Peccia. "Pending how long it takes for the state to do their piece."
Peccia said he thought the committee would probably call the meeting in which they will review and authorize conditional licenses within the next couple of weeks. The planning commission meets on the fourth Monday of the month.
The organizational meeting is set for August 6 at 3 p.m. The public is invited to participate remotely due to COVID-19 safety precautions. The electronic participation information is below:
Online Meeting Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88368615608
OR, you can dial in using your phone**
United States: +1 (312) 626-6799
Access Code/Conference Room: 883 6861 5608
Passcode: 638939
**To unmute microphone from a cell phone dial *6 (star 6)
To raise your hand from a cell phone dial *9 (star 9)
