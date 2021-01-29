CADILLAC — Feel passionate or particularly invested in a topic before city council? If it's on the agenda for a public hearing, you have more time to talk than previously.
The public is invited to comment at least twice during typical city council meetings; you've got three minutes at the start and three minutes at the end.
When city council holds a public hearing during council meetings, however, the public is invited to speak an additional time. Until city council's Jan. 19 meeting, the time limit during public hearings was the same as the start and end of the meeting.
Now, it's doubled.
Mayor Carla Filkins proposed doubling the public comment, acknowledging a discussion about public comment that happened during a previous city council meeting.
"What I would like to make a proposal for is that rather than the three minutes during the public comment, that we double that time, and we allow the public to speak for six minutes during the public comment," Filkins said. She also noted that residents can submit documentation before the meeting to express their full thoughts.
The change to public comment during public hearings means that, when city council holds a public hearing, every resident could potentially speak for 12 minutes. However, Mayor Filkins typically asks people to keep their comments at the start of the meeting to topics that aren't the subject of the public hearing.
Councilmember Tiyi Schippers spoke in favor of Filkins's proposal, noting that many people aren't practiced public speakers and it sometimes takes them a few minutes to warm up. Additionally, with meetings being held virtually, people don't get the visual cues that might urge them to wrap up their comments if they were speaking in person.
Schippers also noted later in the meeting that it might be helpful to remind people of the purpose of public comment.
City council members typically do not respond to public comment while it's happening.
"I would request that there be some kind of clarification at the beginning of meetings or in the agenda itself that explains why we don't address public comment," Schippers said.
She went on to describe the listening-only policy as one that respects the public's right to speak without becoming a defensive back-and-forth.
"It's the public's turn to speak and not our turn to become defensive or respond. We have in the past directed staff or ourselves contacted people after public hearing if that's warranted," Schippers said. "I know people don't understand that and there are people that come to these meetings for the first time and have something to say and don't know why we're just sitting here. If we could clarify (to) them that it's a way to honor our citizens, to give them a chance to speak with our mouths zipped."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.