CADILLAC — A year after city council approved the idea of operating marijuana businesses within city limits, council is poised to tweak the ordinance.
City council is expected to discuss setting a public hearing to two proposed changes to the parts of city code that deal with recreational and medical marijuana businesses.
The first change would allow the city manager to open application periods from time to time.
In the first batch of applications, businesses applied only for retail shops; nobody applied to open a grow, processing or other kind of marijuana business within city limits.
The second proposed change would adjust the timeframe within which successful applicants must apply to Michigan Licensing and Regulatory Affairs for a state operating license. The proposed change would match the state’s current instructions.
Under the existing code, applicants who get conditional approval to open a marijuana business have to apply to the state for an operating license within 30 days. The proposed change would have the businesses apply to LARA for the operating license after they receive a certificate of occupancy.
City council will be asked during their meeting on Monday, Oct. 19 to set a public hearing for Nov. 16.
