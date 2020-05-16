CADILLAC — The city of Cadillac is looking for public input on a possible water and sewer rate hike.
City council will meet electronically Monday evening and will hold two public hearings (one for water, one for sewer) on the rate increases.
The resolutions, if passed, would increase water rates by 7.5% and sewer rates by 5%.
Cadillac's monthly bills for water and sewer are relatively cheap compared to other communities in the region.
A 2017 survey of northern Michigan communities with water systems found that Cadillac's rates were the 10th-lowest out of 68 responding communities, at $14.39 a month for 4,500 gallons of water. In comparison, the cheapest water was $10 a month in Charlevoix Township and $74.48 in the city of Manistique. The same survey found Cadillac in 11th place for sewer rates at $24.62 for 4,500 gallons, behind Lake City ($18) and Houghton Lake ($22) out of 62 communites, of which the most expensive was Harbor Springs at $52.60.
Cadillac residents use more water than the average used in the 2017 survey of nearby communities, about 5,200 gallons a month instead of 4,500.
The 7.5% rate increase for water would mean customers pay $1.31 more a month and $1.45 more a month for sewer, or a $2.76 total increase monthly for the average residential customer.
City Manager Marcus Peccia, in an email to the Cadillac News, said Cadillac residents' average total utility bill of $60.53 (which covers water, sewer and a $15.88 charge for refuse and recycling) is still less than the average customer is paying in northern Michigan for fewer services. The 2017 survey found a total monthly bill of $69.04 but did not include the refuse and recycling service.
The city is planning to build an $8 to $10 million wellfield but did not qualify for a US Department of Agriculture and Rural Development loan because the city's water rates are too low. Instead, the city plans to use a loan from the Drinking Water Revolving Fund.
But it won't be the last time the city asks for a rate increase.
Proposed budgets show the city raising water rates every year through the 2025/2026 fiscal year, with the largest increase coming next year, at a 15% increase over this year's rate, assuming city council approves it. If city council approves all of the proposed increases over the next several years, the average homeowner would pay $23.10 a month for water in 2026/2026. Rates would also increase yearly for sewer, though the budgets provided to the Cadillac News did not show the monthly cost for the typical sewer user in 2024/2025, the last year listed on the proposed budget.
Members of the public can particicipate in the water and sewer rates public hearing by visiting : https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/679802717 or dialing 1 (872) 240-3212 and entering the access code: 679-802-717. City council meets at 6 p.m. on Monday, May 18.
