City holding public hearing on marijuana ordinances Tuesday

CADILLAC — What to do about pot?
It’s an issue the city of Cadillac has been considering for months.
“Realistically, we have been talking about this since it became known,‘ said City Manager Marcus Peccia, citing a public forum, marijuana’s numerous appearances on the city council’s agenda, and a survey to utility customers.
“We’ve been engaging with the community off and on over the past year or two,‘ Peccia said.
On Tuesday, the public will get their chance to speak their minds yet again about how marijuana should be regulated in city limits.
The clock is ticking.
Under state law, Cadillac will have to decide by Nov. 1 whether to ban recreational marijuana businesses.
Voters approved the legalization of recreational pot in November 2018, but communities can decide to ban recreational marijuana businesses, just as many have opted to ban medical marijuana businesses.
But Cadillac’s city council appears poised to accept a limited number of both kinds of business.
On Tuesday, Sept. 3, city council will hold a public hearing regarding proposed ordinances regulating the number and type of marijuana businesses that would be allowed to operate in city limits.
There are several categories of marijuana businesses, from retail to growing to transportation.
City council has two draft ordinances before them; one would regulate recreational marijuana businesses and the other would regulate medical marijuana businesses.
The draft ordinances would allow for one of each category of business for recreational marijuana and one of each category of business for medical marijuana, with the exception of retail; if city council approves the resolutions as drafted, then there could be as many as four marijuana retail establishments in Cadillac; two recreational and two medical. During city council’s last meeting in August, council members appeared to prefer more retail businesses to avoid monopolies.
City council could choose to adopt the ordinances on Tuesday after the public hearing, but it’s not required; they could also change the ordinance drafts, ask city staff to do more research or delay making any decision.
During August’s second city council meeting, city leaders noted that, while voters in Wexford County largely opposed the legalization of marijuana, city voters preferred it.
The public hearing is scheduled for the city’s somewhat regularly scheduled meeting time (city council normally meets on the first and third Monday of the month, but the first Monday of September is Labor Day, so the meeting has been bumped to Tuesday). The meeting will start at 6 p.m. in council chambers at the city’s municipal office building, 200 North Lake Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.