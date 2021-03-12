CADILLAC — The city appears to be moving closer to making a decision on the Cadillac trailhead for the White Pine Trail.
City council is preparing to look at several options for how the trail will connect to the trailhead. The city will hold a special meeting via Zoom on Tuesday, March 23 at 4:30 p.m.
The meeting was originally scheduled for November 2020 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Previously, the estimated cost of the project exceeded $600,000; the council and the public expressed concerns about the cost and design of the project.
During the March 23 meeting, engineering firm Prein and Newhoff will give an overview of the options for the trail extension and trailhead amenities. One option will put a route behind the library along the railroad; another will go in front of the library and widen the sidewalk; the third, least-expensive option would put the trail in bike lanes on Lake Street.
It's estimated that the cost of putting the bike lanes on the shoulder of Lake Street would cost $370,000, while it would cost $408,000 to put the bike trail on the widened sidewalk along Lake Street. Constructing a trail behind the library would cost $425,000; the estimates all include $324,000 for the trailhead.
A Michigan Department of Natural Resources grant would pay for $265,200 of the project. The city would be obligated to contribute a 30% match at $113,000 for a total of $378,200 in grant dollars. The Rotary Club of Cadillacis expected to contribute $33,000.
The March 23 meeting will be held at 4:30 p.m. via Zoom.
Online Meeting Link:
Meeting Identification: 956 7232 6739
Passcode: 211481
