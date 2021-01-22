City holds risk-limiting audit of election ballots

CADILLAC — One Republican and one Democrat met with City Clerk Sandra Wasson on Thursday to conduct an audit of the city's 2020 presidential election ballot.
Called a "Risk-Limiting Audit," the Michigan Secretary of State ordered the audits statewide.
“Post-election audits are an important part of the elections process and are critical to both affirming the accuracy of the results and reinforcing citizen trust in the system,‘ said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “This year more than ever, with the high volume of misinformation spread about what was an incredibly safe, secure and accurate election, conducting this bipartisan process openly and transparently is an important step in ensuring Michigan voters understand the truth about the security and integrity of our election system.‘
The state randomly selected ballots for review.
Since ballots, once cast, don't have numbers on them, it wasn't so much that auditors were looking for any one particular ballot to hand-count during the risk-limiting audit. Instead, they were counting through piles of ballots.
If the state told them to look at ballot 117, for example, then the auditors would unseal the 2020 election ballot containers, count 117 ballots deep into the stack, then hand-review the 117th ballot. The ballots go back in the containers, which get re-sealed with a note and date regarding the opening of the containers for the audit.
In Wexford County, 12 townships were randomly selected by the state to complete the audit.
Wexford County Clerk Alaina Nyman said that 10 had completed the audit as of Thursday.
Communities that were selected have until next week to finish their audits. When they're done, the Michigan Department of State will announce the results, which will be a comparison between the randomly selected hand-reviewed ballots and the statewide machine-tabulated totals.
The department says that risk-limiting audits "are used to confirm the accuracy of ballot tabulation machines, by comparing the results from the hand count of the randomly selected paper ballots to the previously printed results from the machines."
The department says the audit has been long-planned and is expected "to confirm within a statistical level of certainty the results of the statewide presidential contest."
The department says a pilot audit after the presidential primary in March of 2020 "already demonstrated the accuracy of Michigan’s elections."
“Those spreading debunked conspiracy theories or trafficking in misinformation have done significant damage to the trust many have in our election system, and our democracy, but there is a path forward,‘ said Secretary Jocelyn Benson in a news release earlier this month. “Conducting audits like these, which we have been preparing to do since my administration began, arms us with the facts and data needed to not only confirm the election results, but to restore faith in our elections and our democracy as a whole.‘
These risk-limiting audits are just some of the audits happening across the state, the department said, citing other, procedural audits. " All completed audits have confirmed the integrity and accuracy of local elections."
