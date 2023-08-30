City introduces new draft of short-term rental rules

CADILLAC — City staff have drafted a new set of policies governing where and how short-term rental properties can operate in Cadillac.
Short-term rentals are those commonly listed under such websites such as Airbnb, VRBO and Evolve.
Staff, led by Cadillac Director of Community Development John Wallace, drafted the proposed policies based on feedback given during a previous public forum and through an online survey that went live about a month ago.
Here are the major policy changes in a nutshell:
• It establishes a system wherein a property within a district approved for short-term renting must apply and be granted a license to operate such a business. Under the proposed policy, short-term renting would not be granted by right in any district.
• It clarifies that short-term rentals are 30 days or less. Anything longer is considered a long-term rental.
• It defines parking requirements at these properties and dictates that any extra requested parking must be approved by the Cadillac Planning Commission.
• It sets violation limits for revocation of short-term renting licenses.
• It establishes “Good Neighbor Guidelines” to ensure tenants are aware of local rules. Property owners must detail how they plan to enforce the “Good Neighbor Guidelines.”
• It gives staff the power to revoke short-term rental certificates.
Based on feedback received from the community, staff also created a second short-term zoning map that added properties that weren’t included in the original proposed map.
Wallace said many of the added properties are a couple of blocks from the downtown area, in a district that already is a mixture of residential and light business-type uses.
Other properties were added along the lakefront, which was one of the main areas that survey respondents said they felt such a use would be appropriate.
City attorney Laura Genovich, with the legal firm of Foster Swift, also provided an update at the meeting of the city’s current and future enforcement mechanism for properties that are in violation of the ordinance.
Genovich said municipalities simply don’t have the resources to go door-to-door to find out where people are violating zoning ordinances, which is why enforcement has to start with a complaint from someone who witnesses the violation.
She said based on such complaints, they’ve issued at least 11 cease and desist letters to property owners operating a short-term rental in violation of the existing ordinance.
The result of these letters has been a cease in such activities at many of the properties, but not all of them. Currently, Genovich said they’re in the process of suing two property owners who have not come into compliance with the ordinance.
In the future, if the proposed policy ultimately is adopted, Genovich said the enforcement mechanism would remain the same for properties that aren’t operating in compliance with the ordinance, including those that continue to operate even after getting their short-term rental license taken away.
Short-term renting is a polarizing issue in Cadillac and elsewhere, in some cases pitting neighbor against neighbor. This dynamic was present at the meeting, which was attended by a number of people who spoke out against short-term renting, and others who were in favor of it.
Many who attended the forum had questions about the new policy, particularly the added locations where city staff deemed short-term renting an appropriate use.
Steve Marquardt asked why the city added properties near the Groupe Beneteau test center along South Street and Holly Road, which currently is not in a zoning district that allows such a use. Marquardt said allowing short-term rentals in that area would effectively displace the long-term rental units that currently exist there. Cadillac City Council member Stephen King added that many who own properties and live in the area have expressed that they don’t want this type of use there.
City Manager Marcus Peccia said the city isn’t advocating one way or the other that a property become a short-term rental. He said the idea of allowing the use is simply to make it available if a property owner were to decide to go in that direction. He said being lakefront property, the proposed change at that location along South Street and Holly Road fits with many of the comments received in the survey.
Peccia also pointed out that city staff are doing the best they can to try to figure out a compromise on the short-term rental issue that satisfies (to some degree, at least) the varying viewpoints that people have on the topic. It’s a tough balancing act, Peccia said, since some viewpoints run the gamut, from not wanting short-term rentals anywhere in the city, to believing property owners should be able to do anything they want with their homes, and everything in between.
The forum on Tuesday was not an official meeting. No decisions were made on the proposal, and Peccia said there will be several more public meetings to discuss the ordinance and take feedback from people in the community. He said it’s uncertain if the ordinance will be approved even before the end of the year.
