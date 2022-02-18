CADILLAC — Why reinvent the wheel?
The Cadillac City Council on Monday voted unanimously in favor of partnering with the Wexford-Osceola Habitat for Humanity in administering a facade rehabilitation program made possible by a $250,000 grant awarded to Cadillac in 2021 by the Consumers Energy Foundation.
Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia said Habitat for Humanity already was running a facade rehabilitation program very similar to the one they were starting, so it made sense to partner with them rather than creating an entirely different system.
“The program is essentially identical,” Peccia said.
Up to $20,000 has been allocated to mini grants to city of Cadillac homeowners in 2022. Grants of up to $2,000 will be awarded to homeowners for exterior facade improvements. Homeowners must provide at least 50% of the project costs, or if unable to cover those costs can earn “sweat equity” by volunteering with Habitat for Humanity on projects within the city of Cadillac.
“This partnership is very positive for both parties,” reads a council communication included in the agenda packet. “The Wexford-Osceola Habitat for Humanity has the infrastructure in place to manage the projects and record the sweat equity volunteer hours. The City of Cadillac will be providing the majority of the funds and has the ability to promote the program. The hope is to find a stable funding source to continue this program and partnership for several years.”
Awardees will be required to submit before and after photos of project, utilize Habitat’s general contractor, live within the city limits of Cadillac, own their home, be at or below the median income for Wexford County and be able to demonstrate financial need, and be current on insurance and taxes.
An application period will be determined and publicized via a city of Cadillac public announcement and other social media avenues. The city of Cadillac and Habitat for Humanity staff will establish a committee to review all applications received. This committee will select the awardees and determine amounts awarded. The Habitat for Humanity project manager will coordinate the projects. Habitat for Humanity will monitor the sweat equity earned by awardees unable to provide 50% of the project costs.
With he remaining money from the Consumers Energy Foundation grant, city officials have indicated they plan to fund a “Community Revitalization Plan.”
As part of the plan, Peccia said a portion of the money will be used to create “micro parks” in two locations, off Haynes Street near the Clam River Greenway and off Sunnyside Drive near the White Pine Trail. Peccia said they have a number of ideas for what to include in the micro parks, including art murals and informational displays.
The final aspect of the plan will be to improve blight enforcement and safety in areas throughout the city, including by installing better lighting and cameras in some places.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.