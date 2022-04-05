CADILLAC — The city of Cadillac on Monday released details of a program to help some residents rehabilitate the outside appearance of their homes.
City of Cadillac homeowners are eligible to apply for a 50% matching grant to improve the exterior of their homes. Grant amounts will range from $500 to $2,000.
The program is being administered by the city of Cadillac and Wexford-Osceola Habitat for Humanity with funds awarded to the city last year by the Consumers Energy Foundation.
According to a press release issued by the city, “The ... grant was awarded to the city of Cadillac to revitalize neighborhoods by creating safe and attractive neighborhoods and gathering spaces and fight blight.”
To qualify for the program, the home must be within the city limits, be owned by the applicant and be their principal residence, and be current on homeowners insurance and taxes.
Applicants also must fall within the median income range for Wexford County (see infographic with this story).
Cadillac Community Development Director John Wallace said “mini grants” will be awarded to between 10 and 15 recipients. Wallace said the number of recipients will depend on the grant amounts: if each grant is for $2,000, for instance, there would be only 10 recipients.
According to an informational pamphlet about the program, residential facade grants focus on the exterior makeover of the home. Examples include painting, window and door repair or replacement, and porch repair or replacement. Generally, such work is completed in one to two days.
Photos of all sides of the home receiving upgrades/changes must be provided with the application.
Before and after photos of each project site are required and may be used for promotional purposes by the city of Cadillac, Wexford-Osceola Habitat for Humanity, and Consumers Energy Foundation. Applicants also must agree to utilize Habitat for Humanity’s on-staff licensed contractor to complete the work.
When deciding which applications will be selected for grants, Wallace said they’ll take into consideration a number of variables, including the current condition of the home, the negative impact that condition is having on the surrounding neighborhood, the positive impact that could result from rehabilitation of the facade, the location of the home in the city, the financial limitations of the applicant, and the amount of money the home owner is expecting to spend above and beyond the matching amount to complete their facade rehabilitation goals.
Wallace said while they’ll try to award grants to homes distributed throughout the city, they’ll also be cognizant of opportunities that could act as a “springboard” for further improvements; he said small changes in certain neighborhoods may trigger additional investments in adjacent homes.
For home owners that can’t afford to put up a matching amount, Wallace said their partnership with the Wexford-Osceola Habitat for Humanity may give these individuals the opportunity to put “sweat equity” hours into their project instead.
Sweat equity is earned by volunteering to work on other home improvement projects with Habitat for Humanity. Sweat equity must be approved by the Facade Committee and completed before funds are awarded.
Wallace said they’ll be keeping a close eye on the impact the program has on taxable values in the city, and expect the program will have a positive effect, although predicting the degree of that effect is difficult at this time.
This initiative is one of three that the city announced last year upon receipt of a $250,000 grant from the Consumers Energy Foundation. The other two initiatives are the creation of “mini parks” in a number of places throughout the city, and a program to reduce blight.
Wallace said they’re still ironing out the details of the other two initiatives and added that it’s possible that some who participate in the facade rehabilitation program may also benefit from the blight reduction program.
During a recent Capital Improvement Program work session, Cadillac City Council members discussed the possibility of funding the facade rehabilitation program into perpetuity once the Consumers Energy Foundation grant dollars run out. Such a self-sustaining funding mechanism would be similar to how the city funds its algae mitigation efforts on lakes Cadillac and Mitchell, which formerly were paid for through a millage.
Applications for the facade rehabilitation program will be accepted for three weeks, starting Monday, April 11. Completed applications must be returned to the Municipal Complex in Cadillac. Applications are currently available at the city of Cadillac website, www.cadillac-mi.net, and the Municipal Complex at 200 N. Lake St.
For more information, contact the City of Cadillac Community Development Department at (231)779-7329 or email permits@cadillac-mi.net for additional information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.