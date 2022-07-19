City makes $141K emergency purchase of SCBA gear after 'catastrophic failures' in old equipment

CADILLAC — Cadillac firefighters no longer have to worry about their SCBA gear not working properly, and can breathe a little easier — literally.
Self-contained breathing apparatus is protective gear utilized by firefighting personnel to maintain the ability to breathe when entering a fire, both to be able to fight the fire and to perform life-saving rescues as may be necessary.
According to Cadillac City Council documents, the Cadillac Fire Department’s old SCBA equipment experienced potentially catastrophic and fatal failures when utilized in cold temperatures.
“As reported to the city council several months ago, the department worked very diligently with the engineers from the manufacturer of the gear to try to resolve the issue; however, the manufacturer was unable to resolve the issue,” Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia told council members on Monday. “After testing SCBA from several other manufacturers, replacement equipment was subsequently ordered. This equipment is of the most critical nature to the department, and supply chain issues created the potential for significant price increases and time delays. In fact, while the city’s order was processing, prices of the units went up nearly 9%. However, the vendor honored the quote originally provided to the city.”
Peccia informed city council the gear recently was delivered, and payment will soon be required. Total costs to replace all SCBA units is expected to be $141,881, approximately $8,500 less than the original estimate of $150,000. An amendment to the FY2023 budget will be required to cover these costs.
Another emergency purchase recently made by the city was for a new roof-top heating unit at the Cadillac Wastewater Plant.
According to council documents, the previous unit failed, and because of the weather at the time the unit failed, portions of the building were being heated by portable electric heaters.
“Therefore, it was critical to get a new unit as quickly as possible, given the critical nature of the operations at the plant, and the supply chain issues that are pervasive in the industry,” Peccia said.
Due to the timing issues, the project was not bid out, but three quotes for the work were received, one from Advanced Mechanical for $16,941.51; one from Maveric Mechanical for $17,450; and one from Temperature Control, Inc. for $16,450.
Temperature Control, Inc. was the lowest quote and was selected to perform the work, which was recently finalized. These costs were able to be absorbed in the FY2022 budget without additional appropriations being required, Peccia said.
