CADILLAC — Bryan Elenbaas had a few things on his mind toward the end of the Cadillac City Council meeting Monday, and City Manager Marcus Peccia was ready to address them.
Elenbaas, who is a council member, asked if Peccia could provide an update on where things currently stood with the second phase of the Cadillac Lofts development, as well as the status of the tattered screens on the Cadillac Commons Market and if there was a plan to replace them.
While Elenbaas offered to give Peccia until the next meeting to come up with answers to his questions, Peccia replied that that wouldn’t be necessary.
As far as the Lofts goes, Peccia said the developer — Michigan Community Capital — recently had a meeting with city officials and representatives of the Michigan Department of Great Lakes and Energy to discuss the second phase of the project.
“They’re still very interested in moving forward with phase two,” said Peccia, who added that they’re hoping “relatively soon” to begin the work of soil remediation at the site where the second L-shaped building would eventually be built.
He said MCC also is looking at securing new grants to help bridge the gap in funding for the second phase of the project, which was disrupted by “unprecedented inflation” which made it “difficult if not impossible” to begin construction work last year.
Currently, the four-story Cadillac Lofts building is home to three stories of residential tenants and four businesses on the bottom floor — Jimmy John’s sandwich shop, Papa John’s pizzeria, Benny’s Froyo and Mo frozen yogurt shop, and Vickery Financial.
MCC Director of Marketing Abbey Wilson previously told the Cadillac News that “increased construction costs” had impacted the start of the second phase but also confirmed they were planning to move forward this year.
“We anticipate performing soil remediation and site grading later this spring,” Wilson wrote in an email to the Cadillac News in January.
Peccia said he was hesitant to predict if construction work would begin this year or not but added that if MCC is able to secure new grant funding, it would “accelerate ground-breaking on the second phase.”
Discussions on the screens at the Market also have been ongoing, and Peccia said they’re currently looking at replacing them with a “door-type system.”
Peccia said the screens were damaged significantly by severe wind in the fall and early winter, although Cadillac Director of Finance Owen Roberts said the damage happened over a gradual enough period of time so the city couldn’t be reimbursed through insurance for it.
Instead of replacing the screens with the same type of material, Peccia said they’re looking to obtain grant funding to install something like garage doors. He added that it’s too early to say if the system will be automatic or not.
Also on Monday, council unanimously approved awarding a contract for the construction of pickleball courts off the Keith McKellop Walkway near the old Naval Reserve building.
Four bids were submitted on the project — $132,385.69 from C.J.’s Excavating; $149,764.20 from Salisbury Excavating; $156,987 from Team Elmers; and $164,429 from Gerber Construction.
Council awarded the contract to CJ’s Excavating in accordance with their bid, plus a 15% contingency for city engineer-approved field changes in unit quantity or scope due to unknowns in site conditions, bringing the total recommended award to $152,243.54.
Funds are available primarily through a $100,000 donation from resident Cliff Sjogren. The city also received a donation of $5,000 from Horizon Bank toward the project and is anticipating that additional contributions will be forthcoming soon. General fund matching dollars of up to $47,244 will be needed to fund the remainder of project costs.
