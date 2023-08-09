City manager receives mixed performance review, salary increase

CADILLAC — Opinions are mixed among Cadillac City Council members as to the job performance of City Manager Marcus Peccia.
On Monday, council members discussed Peccia’s evaluation in closed session and afterward, voted 3-2 to increase his base rate of pay by 4%, bringing his yearly salary to $120,245. In addition, council approved a one-time 1.5% inflationary adjustment in the amount of $1,803.
Peccia requested this salary increase, which is the same adjustment received by all other non-union city employees this year.
Council members Tiyi Schippers, Robert Engels and Mayor Carla Filkins voted in favor of the salary increase, while Bryan Elenbaas and Stephen King voted against it.
King commented that the raise seemed too high and not commensurate with the level of performance improvement he would expect for such pay.
Thinking from the point of view of a business owner, King said he doesn’t support the idea of giving out raises just for the sake of giving out raises, especially considering that Peccia last year received an even larger adjustment of 7%.
Elenbaas commented that he agreed with King.
Engels said he thought the higher rate adjustment last year was warranted because compared to other city managers, Peccia was underpaid. He added that this year’s increase felt appropriate based on his level of performance.
Schippers and Filkins did not offer comment before voting.
Peccia told the Cadillac News after the meeting that he was honored to be city manager and was looking forward to continuing to serve.
The Cadillac News obtained a copy of the evaluation after the closed session meeting was concluded.
Peccia was scored by each member of council based on 10 different aspects of the job. Peccia also scored himself.
The following is an overview of those scores, as well as comments from council members, who were not identified in the evaluation.
Strategic planning/activities
Two council members gave Peccia a rating of “Would like to see improvement/changes,” while the other three gave him a rating of “Doing well in this area.” Peccia also rated himself “Doing well in this area.”
— Positive feedback:
• Marcus is consistent and relentless in working towards accomplishing our goals and plans. We’ve attacked blight with a multi-faceted approach, we are always looking for grant funding to accomplish our goals, and we pair water and sewer projects with road improvement plans in a fiscally responsible way as a few examples.
• Marcus, along with the council, set strategic goals for 2022-2023. Throughout the year he has continued to work toward accomplishing those goals, keeping council abreast of his progress via his weekly updates and numerous emails.
• Marcus is consistent with email notifications, updates and is very receptive to the council, staff and public. He is open to suggestions and provides follow-up to requests for information. He has retained an incredibly talented staff and is doing a good job of leading through goals and initiatives that are set each year by the staff with council support.
— Critical feedback:
• Strategic initiatives? What would those be?
• I believe that Marcus needs to be more proactive in relation to establishment of strategic initiatives such as issues dealing with recruitment and retention of downtown businesses, recruitment and retention of industry businesses. In relation to businesses downtown and their issues, I have received numerous comments/complaints that Marcus does not communicate or address many issues until they are nearing crisis. Marcus has relied on John Wallace to address issues for businesses who say he is very toxic to work with and does not listen. There is a lack of attention and management. In relation to industry, I believe, based on the comments I have received from several boards Marcus is on that he needs to be more active and take a leadership role.
Organizational mission and initiatives
One council member gave Peccia a rating of “Would like to see improvement/changes,” two gave him a rating of “Doing well in this area,” one gave him a rating of “Exceeds expectations” and one did not provide a rating. Peccia rated himself “Exceeds expectations.”
— Positive feedback:
• Marcus worked with CAPS on replacing the sewer line beneath the new field. He worked with multiple parties (including council) to solve the farmers market parking problem. He worked with a citizen donor on plans for pickleball courts. We finished our Trailhead this year which involved the financial support and cooperation of multiple parties. We as a city are also involving the public in the updating of our master zoning plan. The city manager works very well with the CFO, public safety director, and planning administrator in achieving the goals of the city.
• The city manager works closely with both council and staff on all current and potential projects, attracting new development and spearheading ongoing projects.
• It’s clear that the city, under Marcus’s leadership genuinely believes and acts upon a strong set of values that prioritizes the needs of our community. Marcus has the strength to work with all to identify strategies and initiatives that help achieve goals. He empowers his management team and others to develop and implement the plans under his guidance. He maintains processes to involve the council when appropriate on strategic needs. He reacts appropriately to recommendations, concerns and collaborative needs within the city, county and at the state level.
— Critical feedback:
• I never hear from him. When I do get an email pertaining to council meetings it’s always late. I feel this is done on purpose to not allow for a response.
• We did miss the mark on short-term rental code enforcement and allowed it to become a problem, that strategy should have been developed earlier. We need to continue to focus on involving stakeholders and considering their interests when making decisions.
• I was very disappointed regarding the issue of John Wallace being allowed to work in another community on our city’s time. I felt too much effort was necessary to have Marcus manage that situation the way he should have known that this was inappropriate and harmed the city. While I believe Marcus has been trying harder, I still feel there is a lack of clear communication. The council gave clear direction regarding the enforcement of ordinances regarding short-term rentals. I do not believe Marcus clearly conveyed that message to John Wallace and staff who after the direction still communicated to violators in R-1 districts that the problem would be fixed, and these may be allowed in R-1. Marcus failed to manage his staff, and in my opinion “slow walked” the enforcement despite receiving information that required direct action to manage staff and follow through with enforcement.
Council relations
Two council members gave Peccia a rating of “Would like to see improvement/changes,” one gave him a rating of “Doing well in this area,” and two gave him a rating of “Exceeds expectations.” Peccia rated himself “Doing well in this area.”
— Positive feedback:
• Marcus does a good job keeping us informed and guiding use through decisions. Marcus has responded to council’s concern regarding the city manager’s evaluation process, short-term rentals and he has responded to our concern of having too many events in the city park. He has been very responsive to the path council chooses. This contributes to a good relationship with council.
• Marcus is always on deck and available to meet or communicate with council members. He is respectful and pivots as needed when council members request it.
• Marcus is meeting his obligations and is very engaging with the council. He is interactive during out meetings and provides updates, answers and resources when needed. He is quick to reply to questions or concerns at any time when one of us reaches out. He has taken many thoughts, suggestions and concerns and has incorporated those into business routines as appropriate. If he doesn’t agree he is willing to have respectful conversation. Marcus strives to ensure that the council has what they need to make good decisions at council meetings but also through continuous stewardship of relationships with community leaders. He is especially focused on being present, supportive and inspirational with council members and staff.
— Critical feedback:
• If you aren’t part of the “gang of three,” you aren’t kept informed.
• While I believe Marcus is trying, I still believe there needs to be improvement beyond the weekend bullets.
Leadership
One council member gave Peccia a rating of “Would like to see improvement/changes,” three gave him a rating of “Doing well in this area,” and one did not give a rating. Peccia rated himself “Doing well in this area.”
— Positive feedback:
• The city’s administrative staff and their external partners work very well with Marcus. Also, among the city staff this year he was able to successfully navigate issues involving individual staff in PD, FD and at city hall. I have also been very pleased with the way the city manager works with the public safety director to handle other issues that arise. Professional development has always been a strong suit of Marcus as well.
• Marcus involves staff in decision making as appropriate. He respects members of the staff and defends them as needed. Marcus also participates in local, statewide and national opportunities for professional development which he then brings to bear for the city. He also uses these opportunities to network, which adds to the availability of professional input.
• Marcus’s passion for the organization filters down to city staff, inspiring dedication and motivation in all aspects of work. He builds confidence amongst employees by inspiring others and encouraging the entire organization to be thoughtful and innovative. He supports his staff and gives them opportunities to accomplish their best work. It is evident that employees love where they work by their willingness to serve our community the best they can each day. He represents the city as a community leader in many local/state committees and groups. He is a respected leader on community and municipal issues.
— Critical feedback:
• Where’s the box for mediocre?
• I do not feel Marcus is managing his department heads or staff. While I believe his staff likes him for his hands off approach, he does not manage them as a leader. In my opinion he lets his people do what they want, and he then follows their lead. This needs to change.
Fiscal responsibility
One council member gave Peccia a rating of “Would like to see improvement/changes,” one gave him a rating of “Doing well in this area,” two gave him a rating of “Exceeds expectations” and one did not give a rating. Peccia rated himself “Exceeds expectations.”
— Positive feedback:
• Marcus’s management of our fiscal policy is one of his and his teams’ strongest abilities. We are always looking for grant funding to accomplish our goals and we are always looking to plan our projects in a way that saves time and money. I cannot stress enough how excellent Marcus and his staff are doing with the budget.
• Under the city manager’s leadership Cadillac has received many significant grants to fund placemaking and other projects. He continues to help build the tax base through attracting new development. The financial state of Cadillac is the best I’ve seen during my tenure as a council member. Marcus finds ways to use those funds for the betterment of the city. Using the fund balance for projects such as paving multiple city streets help all the citizens of Cadillac and help us grow and thrive.
• Under Marcus’s oversight the city continues in a solid fiscally conservative and successful direction. He continually seeks opportunities for additional grant funding, building tax base, and growth to strengthen the city’s financial position. His ability to align revenues to meet expectations has allowed the city to move forward on many projects to address needed road repairs, blight, maintenance and capital assets while simultaneously protecting strong financial reserves.
— Critical feedback:
• What’s the box for average at best?
Communication — part 1 — advocates for city
Three council members gave Peccia a rating of “Doing well in this area” and two gave him a rating of “Exceeds expectations.” Peccia rated himself “Exceeds expectations.”
— Positive feedback:
• Marcus has good relationships with developers, business leaders, the media and our partner organizations. The city of Cadillac continues to benefit greatly from his level of connectedness.
• The city manager continues to tell the story of how Cadillac is a great place to do business, live and thrive. He has met with international corporate leaders, local and out of town developers and business leaders selling our city as the best place to set up shop. He has worked to retain vital businesses such as the bike shop, reaching out and helping make new investors/owners feel welcome.
• I believe Marcus is very positive about Cadillac and is a good cheerleader for our city.
• Marcus does this well and is well connected. He shares our city’s accomplishments and we are respected because of Marcus’s leadership in telling our story. He is always willing to step in and share his experiences and expertise and consistently talk about the importance of our work here in this community. He believes in it and it shows.
Communication — part 2 — updates city council on activities
Two council members gave Peccia a rating of “Would like to see improvement/changes,” two gave him a rating of “Doing well in this area” and one gave him a rating of “Exceeds expectations.” Peccia rated himself “Doing well in this area.”
— Positive feedback:
• Marcus continues to keep us informed. When an individual council member is unhappy or needs extra communication, he provides extra communication for all of us, which is good. Marcus has always been available when I have requested extra time with him and I appreciate his weekly email updates. Marcus should continue to do his best to keep us informed in a proactive manner whenever possible.
• Aside from the weekly weekend update, Marcus sends multiple emails as things of note happen in the city. He is available to meet whenever needed and keeps himself available for council members if questions or problems arise.
• Marcus makes intentional efforts to communicate formally and informally throughout the year. He encourages collaboration among teams, provides honest feedback and is always willing to meet with anyone to discuss ideas or issues. He is very accessible. There have been times, due to the breadth of his responsibilities there have been gaps. He acknowledges this and continues to work on this when needed. A majority of indicators and feedback shows me high performance in this area. He continues to bring people together to achieve positive outcomes.
— Critical feedback:
• No box for “you must be kidding me?”
• While I believe Marcus is trying, I would like to see more active communication with all council members in addition to weekend bullets in updating us and providing advance notice on issues.
Organizational/operational goals
Two council members gave Peccia a rating of “Would like to see improvement/changes,” two gave him a rating of “Doing well in this area” and one gave him a rating of “Exceeds expectations.” Peccia rated himself “Would like to see improvement/changes.”
— Positive feedback:
• I think Marcus is consistent and relentless in working toward accomplishing our goals and plans. I was especially impressed with our strategy to rapidly improve our roads with resurfacing this year and how we continue to attack blight in multiple ways. Encouraging and facilitating economic development continues to be one of Marcus’s strongest areas of performance.
• The community center continues to improve with upgrades and enhancements. Repaying multiple streets has made an enormous difference in the overall look of the city and the attitude of citizens. The Consumers grant has provided funds to help with blight. Unfortunately without cooperation in the prosecutor’s office consequences for ignoring notices are limited. Technology continues to be upgraded keeping up on both threats and new available updates. Encouraging economic development is one of Marcus’s strengths. He continues to be in front of potential new development and economic growth. Police accreditation has been slowed with the turnover in the department. I believe that the new contracts will make longevity more attractive thereby helping move the needle more quickly.
• Marcus does well to drive and motivate action on these goals for lasting results. He and staff are well equipped to move all of these forward while maintaining and improving existing programs, initiatives and service.
— Critical feedback:
• Blight is horrible in this town. Fail.
• The areas I believe need improvement from above are: addressing blight. Encourage and facilitate local economic development — Marcus needs to be proactive with healthy community communication ahead of issues. This means more action than a notice for a community meeting. Asset management plan and distribution system materials inventory — more active thought and communication about rates and spending taxpayer dollars on projects actually supported by community.
Staff management
Two council members gave Peccia a rating of “Would like to see improvement/changes” and three gave him a rating of “Doing well in this area.” Peccia rated himself “Doing well in this area.”
— Positive feedback:
• The city has amazing employees who have been here a long time. Our workforce is highly qualified and delivering excellent customer service remains the main focus. My experience with our city employees is that they are motivated and happy to be here.
• The morale of staff seems to be quite good. People are given opportunities to use their skills and advance based on performance.
• The city is run very well and most staff members have been there a long time which is a testament of his ability to create a healthy culture in the work environment. Retention is currently a huge task everywhere, but the city under Marcus’s direction is doing a great job. Staff are empowered, collaborative and happy.
— Critical feedback:
• No box for “fails miserably”? Need I mention the John Wallace debacle. Once in charge his superintendents have carte blanche to do as they wish. I worked there, I know.
• I not feel Marcus is managing his department heads or staff. While I believe his staff likes him for his hands off approach, he does not manage them as a leader. In my opinion he lets his people do what they want, and he then follows their lead. Many times this is against public sentiment and with lack of communication with the public. This needs to change. He has staff members that openly say they do not care or need input from the public. This is completely unacceptable and is laughed off by Marcus. Issues that I feel have demonstrated lack of leadership and management include, but may not be limited to: staff working on city time at another job that I believe competed with out city’s interests. Parking assessment issue. Short-term rental issue. Water and sewer rate increases. Condition and maintenance of Keith McKellop walkway — low tree branches, trash, broken walk lights, sprinklers not working.
Organizational culture
Two council members gave Peccia a rating of “Would like to see improvement/changes” and three gave him a rating of “Doing well in this area.” Peccia rated himself “Would like to see improvement/changes.”
— Positive feedback:
• The work culture at city hall and in our various departments is geared towards education, improvement, cooperation and quality of work life.
• Marcus listens to ideas of staff and provides opportunities for them to shine. An example is in how staff collaborated to write the Consumers grant.
• The need to improve is never ending. Marcus talks about culture and its importance. He understands that culture is one of the driving forces behind successful organizations. He encourages innovation and is willing to make adjustments whenever it’s called for. I do believe he provides appropriate leadership while also empowering his teams to do great work.
— Critical feedback:
• OK. Once in awhile something good happens. Except for the Market, AKA “The Mistake on the Lake.”
• I do not believe Marcus is able to succeed in this area until he begins to manage and lead his department heads and staff.
Additional comments/feedback
— Positive feedback:
• Problems did arise this year but they were addressed satisfactorily and improvements are always being made. I continue to support the city manager. During the six years I have been on council, Marcus has improved his leadership skills, management skills, communication skills and has been able to adapt to changes that are happening. This year was no exception.
• Mr. Peccia is a talented and dedicated city manager who puts every ounce of energy in making the city of Cadillac a great place to live, work, grow and invest. We are lucky to have him leading our team.
• Marcus is an experienced leader that provides those who want to grow opportunities to professionally advance within the organization and is open to new ideas and fresh perspectives at staff and council level. He is willing to share what he knows and is willing to venture into new activities when needed. He is a great advocate for our city and we are incredibly fortunate to have him.
— Critical feedback:
• I like Marcus. He is very personable. But that doesn’t add up to a raise or a free car or a gas credit card. Find my people jobs. Marcus is woefully inept in this area. He does adequate at chasing grants but people in this town need living wage jobs with benefits.
• I want our manager to succeed. However, to do this, the status quo must change and the manager needs to step up his management.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.