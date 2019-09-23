City market heating issue needs possible $27K fix

CADILLAC — The heat’s not working right in the new Cadillac Commons market.
It was never going to be terribly warm in there — after all, the sides are made of screens — but it’s not as warm as it should be, given that heating equipment was installed.
Now City Council has agreed to spend up to $27,000 and to waive competitive bidding for the problem to be fixed.
There’s money left in the project budget to do it, City Manager Marcus Peccia assured council members during the second council meeting in September.
The equipment that was installed just isn’t up to the job of heating a space as big as the market.
“If this was known in the beginning, it would have been part of the original project,‘ Peccia said about the extra expense of adding heating capacity at the market.
Council members expressed some dismay but ultimately approved the spending.
“I’m surprised that the HVAC people didn’t know,‘ Mayor Carla Filkins said.
Council member Shari Spoelman, meanwhile, remarked that people would have to book the space for an awful lot of evening weddings — at $100 to use the space — to balance out the now-lost project savings.
Finance Director Owen Roberts was in the process of getting quotes to install upgraded heating — at the time of the meeting, quotes ranged between $18,000 and $27,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.